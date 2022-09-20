Arabian Drilling To Proceed With IPO On Saudi Exchange

Arabian Drilling is proceeding with its initial public offering of 30 percent of its share capital on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange.

Saudi Arabia’s national drilling major, Arabian Drilling, has continued with its process of listing ordinary shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange.

On June 29, 2022, the CMA approved the company’s application for the initial public offering of 26,700,000 shares, representing 30 percent of the company’s share capital post-listing. The offer shares consist of a secondary offering of 19.89 percent of the company’s total share capital through the sale of 17,700,000 Sale Shares, and a primary offering of 10.11 percent through the issuance of 9,000,000 New Shares.

The secondary offering is by way of a pro-rata sell down by the shareholders of Arabian Drilling – TAQA and Schlumberger. The final offer price of the Offer Shares will be determined at the end of a book-building period starting on September 28 2022 until October 5, 2022.

With a total fleet size of 45 rigs, Arabian Drilling is the number one player in the Kingdom with a market share of 17 percent in terms of total number of rigs, with an annual average of 275 wells drilled over the last three years.

The Kingdom is critical in addressing the robust hydrocarbon demand in the MENA region, and globally, with the Kingdom expected to be a key contributor towards the incremental volume additions in the MENA region, with 30 percent of the total MENA additions until 2030.

This strong market outlook has positively impacted the Kingdom’s onshore and offshore drilling activity, with the Kingdom’s rig count expected to grow significantly to meet the increasing production demand. The Kingdom’s annual contracted onshore and offshore rig count is expected to increase at a CAGR of 14 percent and 12 percent respectively, from 2021 to 2025.

“With nearly sixty years of continuous operations, Arabian Drilling has played a pivotal role in positioning the Kingdom as a resilient, reliable global supplier of affordable energy. The past 12 months have been transformational to the company's journey towards exponential growth. The Board of Directors implemented a comprehensive governance framework, changed the organizational structure, appointed a world-renowned leadership team, and successfully closed its first capital market transaction, with a SAR 2 billion sukuk issuance during Q1 2022, enhancing and optimizing the Company’s capital structure to support its growth going forward,” said Khalid Nouh, Chairman of Arabian Drilling‘s Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer of TAQA.

“The Arabian Drilling IPO is an opportunity to capitalize on positive market dynamics, providing investors with a great opportunity to be part of a business with a proud history, strong growth drivers and a solid contribution to Vision 2030’s objective of accelerating the Kingdom’s energy and sustainability agenda,” he added.

