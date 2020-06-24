Aqueos Mobilizes for GOM Subsea Campaign

Aqueos Corp. recently mobilized a subsea platform inspection campaign in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM) for multiple clients, the marine construction and specialty services firm reported Tuesday.

“We are pleased that our customer base has the confidence in Aqueos to complete their mandated inspection work,” Aqueos Chief Operating Officer Eric Legendre commented in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

According to Aqueos, the campaign calls for completing various levels of subsea inspection in accordance with API RP2A Level II/III guidelines using the company’s mixed gas and surface air diving capabilities and in-house remotely operated vehicle (ROV). The firm added the current campaign includes two vessels to complete the work: a 130-foot utility vessel for all Level II/III inspection work with mixed gas capabilities and a 170-foot DP1 ROV vessel with deep air diving inspection capabilities.

“In a time where commodity pricing is not favorable and in the wake of the global pandemic, we are able to work with our customers to build a campaign to avoid multiple mobilizations, long transits and demobilizations to keep costs efficient,” stated Legendre. “This campaign also aligns with our strategy to vertically integrate where we can to keep projects costs as low as possible.”

