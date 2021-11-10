Aquaterra To Work On Conversion Of BW Energy Jack-Up Rig
Engineering firm Aquaterra Energy has won a contract with BW Energy for work on the repurposing of the Hibiscus Alpha jack-up rig.
Aquaterra said that it would be responsible for procurement, engineering, manufacture, installation, and commissioning support for multiple conductors tensioning units.
Under the $4.4 million contract, the company will provide its new digital tensioning monitoring system, which will remotely monitor the tension applied via an app.
The technology will monitor the tension being exerted on each riser, sending real-time data about the tension tolerance to BW Energy engineers off and onshore.
Aquaterra claimed that this would reduce human error and that the instant alerting would create major safety improvements, while the long-term benefit of the data would enable operators to monitor asset fatigue over time, resulting in safer and more cost-efficient operations.
The rig modifications and installation of the conductor tension units will take place in Dubai. Once completed, the rig will be shipped and commissioned offshore Gabon.
As for the rig, Lamprell last month won the contract for the conversion of the Hibiscus Alpha jack-up rig. The scope of work involves the conversion of BW Energy’s Hibiscus Alpha jack-up rig into an offshore production facility.
To remind, BW Energy bought two cold-stacked, 2003-built sister jack-up rigs Atla and Balder for a total of $14.5 million from Borr Drilling back in November 2020.
The company said at the time it would use a converted rig for the development of the Hibiscus/Ruche satellite field in the Dussafu license offshore Gabon.
BW claimed that a converted jack-up rig would reduce investments and time to first oil. According to BW Energy, a converted jack-up would reduce the company’s capital investments by around $100 million.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
