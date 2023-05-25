Aquaterra Scores Multi-Million Riser Deal With BP

Aquaterra Energy has secured a multi-million subsea riser contract with BP for a subsea well development project located in Trinidad and Tobago.

Aquaterra Energy said that it would provide a complete end-to-end managed service as a fully independent riser system and connector OEM. The contract will see Aquaterra Energy deliver a subsea riser system to BP’s Cypre project.

The system will be operated from a jack-up rig, supporting gas exploration from seven development wells in a water depth of around 80 meters. As part of the project, Aquaterra Energy will be providing local in-country content, working alongside local fabricators, and transferring knowledge to teams. Drilling activities are expected to begin in 2023 with gas production set to start in 2025, the company said.

“This contract cements our position as one of the leading riser system specialists globally. We’re proud to say we won our first riser contract with BP back in 2010, and 13 years on we continue to work together. BP chose us because we could deliver a fully integrated approach with access to solution-driven engineers. This is one of the reasons why our riser project experience continues to grow, and I am looking forward to the next part of that journey,” James Larnder, Managing Director of Aquaterra Energy, stated.

According to a statement by the company, it will provide an integrated package of equipment, including rig modifications and personnel for full end-to-end delivery, focusing on enhanced offshore efficiency and improved safety.

“The win further demonstrates our team’s global riser system expertise and collaborative approach to project delivery. We’re looking forward to sharing this experience and working closely alongside engineers in Trinidad and Tobago, sharing our knowledge and building on existing local capabilities,” Andrew McDowell, Operations Director at Aquaterra Energy, added.

The Cypre project was given the go-ahead by BP in September 2022. It will become BP’s third subsea development in Trinidad and Tobago.

It will include seven wells and subsea trees tied back into BP’s existing Juniper platform via two new 14- kilometer (8.7 miles) flexible flowlines. The Cypre gas field is located 78 kilometers (48.4 miles) off the southeast coast of Trinidad within the East Mayaro Block which is expected to deliver average gas production of 250-300 million standard cubic feet a day at its peak.

