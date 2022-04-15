AquaTerra Runs Inspection Program On Stena Drillship
Construction and inspection specialist AquaTerra has carried out an inspection program on the Stena IceMAX – a 6th generation drillship – during its stay in Las Palmas in the Canary Islands.
The team conducted a 10-year In-Service Inspection Program of the drillship following DNVGL standards. The inspection program utilized a range of non-destructive testing techniques including ultrasonic testing, MPI, and Eddy Current.
AquaTerra also used Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing for the inspections of bolts and pins in situ without the need for removing them from the structures, leading to significant reductions in the inspection schedule.
Inspections were completed on drilling and subsea equipment, critical welded structures throughout the vessel as well as hull thickness gauging. Other structures such as cranes and lifeboat davits were also inspected during the work scope.
The six-figure contract with Stena Drilling is the first the firm has awarded to AquaTerra. The project took around 10 weeks to complete.
“We were delighted to be trusted by Stena Drilling to carry out this important work on their fleet’s 6th generation ice-class drillship vessel. This is the first time we have worked with Stena Drilling, and I hope that this will be the start of a long relationship between our businesses,” Martin Longmuir, Inspection Manager at AquaTerra Group, said.
“Our team has the experience and capability to mobilize anywhere in the world at short notice to carry out work required by our clients - whether at a quayside in the Mediterranean or on a platform in the harshest environments the North Sea can throw at them,” he added.
A spokesperson for Stena Drilling said: “During Stena IceMAX’s extensive 10-year SPS scope AquaTerra played a key role in enabling a successful project delivered on time and on budget.
“Their talented and vastly experienced crews and project manager ensured all Stena Safety Management tools were fully utilized, all operations were well planned and executed safely.”
Originally launched as an offshore rope access company in Stoneywood, Aberdeen, AquaTerra now provides inspection, installation, maintenance, and training solutions for work in challenging environments right across an array of industries.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Writer
- Eni Offloads First Cargo From Mexican FPSO
- Europe Has No Immediate Alternative To Russia Gas, Putin Says
- Petronas Begins Production From Indonesian Offshore Well
- Petrobras Gets $1.12 Bn For Atapu Stake From Shell
- Petrobras Swears In New Chief Executive Coelho
- Big U.S. Utilities Undermining Climate Goals, Study Claims
- Obsidian Wraps Up 2021 Drilling Campaign. Ups Guidance For 2022.
- Exxon Working On CO2 Storage In Depleted Fields Off Australia
- AquaTerra Runs Inspection Program On Stena Drillship
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- WATCH: Johan Castberg FPSO Arrives In Norway
- Oil Worker Shortage Hits Canada
- These are the Oil and Gas Workers Most in Demand in Texas Right Now
- Ukraine Seeks Russia Assets, Oil Fleet Seizure
- Top Headlines: Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs and More
- 13-Year Shell Journey to First Oil Shows Why USA Output Is Flat
- Murphy Oil Gets First Oil From King's Quay Platform In Gulf Of Mexico
- Extinction Rebellion Occupies Shell Headquarters In London
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates