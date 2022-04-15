AquaTerra Runs Inspection Program On Stena Drillship

AquaTerra has carried out an inspection program on the Stena IceMAX drillship during its stay in Las Palmas in the Canary Islands.

Construction and inspection specialist AquaTerra has carried out an inspection program on the Stena IceMAX – a 6th generation drillship – during its stay in Las Palmas in the Canary Islands.

The team conducted a 10-year In-Service Inspection Program of the drillship following DNVGL standards. The inspection program utilized a range of non-destructive testing techniques including ultrasonic testing, MPI, and Eddy Current.

AquaTerra also used Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing for the inspections of bolts and pins in situ without the need for removing them from the structures, leading to significant reductions in the inspection schedule.

Inspections were completed on drilling and subsea equipment, critical welded structures throughout the vessel as well as hull thickness gauging. Other structures such as cranes and lifeboat davits were also inspected during the work scope.

The six-figure contract with Stena Drilling is the first the firm has awarded to AquaTerra. The project took around 10 weeks to complete.

“We were delighted to be trusted by Stena Drilling to carry out this important work on their fleet’s 6th generation ice-class drillship vessel. This is the first time we have worked with Stena Drilling, and I hope that this will be the start of a long relationship between our businesses,” Martin Longmuir, Inspection Manager at AquaTerra Group, said.

“Our team has the experience and capability to mobilize anywhere in the world at short notice to carry out work required by our clients - whether at a quayside in the Mediterranean or on a platform in the harshest environments the North Sea can throw at them,” he added.

A spokesperson for Stena Drilling said: “During Stena IceMAX’s extensive 10-year SPS scope AquaTerra played a key role in enabling a successful project delivered on time and on budget.

“Their talented and vastly experienced crews and project manager ensured all Stena Safety Management tools were fully utilized, all operations were well planned and executed safely.”

Originally launched as an offshore rope access company in Stoneywood, Aberdeen, AquaTerra now provides inspection, installation, maintenance, and training solutions for work in challenging environments right across an array of industries.

