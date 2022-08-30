Aquaterra Energy Picks New Renewables Director
Aquaterra Energy, a leader in global offshore engineering solutions, has appointed Anne Haase as the renewables director to drive the offshore renewable energy arm of the business – significantly accelerating market growth.
Aquaterra said that Haase would focus on delivering a defined growth strategy that predominantly targets the global offshore wind and green hydrogen markets.
Headquartered in Norwich, and operating globally, she will bolster the skills and expertise of the existing renewables team and identify further opportunities for the business. Haase brings over 25 years of energy industry experience gained from senior leadership, operational, and commercial roles within Engineering and Industrial organizations, such as Petrofac and Bilfinger – as well as supporting major developers and operators across key stages of wind and hydrogen projects.
“I’m delighted to join such a passionate team of talented individuals. Aquaterra stood out for me because it is committed to delivering engineering solutions that make a difference, as we transition to a greener world. The offshore wind and hydrogen sectors need to have the resources and expertise in place to meet their goals – we are here to help and are creating practical solutions for complex problems which can fast-track time to first operation. Working with this experienced team, together, we will create workable solutions and support career opportunities within our growing offshore energy business,” Haase said.
The appointment follows the company being selected to pioneer a renewably powered offshore platform in Trinidad. Aquaterra Energy, alongside project partners, is also developing an industrial-scale offshore green hydrogen production concept, through the deployment of an electrolyzer system on a converted jack-up rig in the North Sea.
“Anne’s background and deep sector knowledge means she’s uniquely positioned to deliver the next phase of the growth of our offshore renewable sector. Her leadership skills and ambition will put our wind and hydrogen offering on the global stage. We’ve already secured a partnership to develop an innovative concept for offshore green hydrogen production, and we hope to capitalize on new market opportunities across the globe,” James Larnder, Managing Director of Aquaterra Energy, concluded.
