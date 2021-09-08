Aquaterra Bags $Multimillion Deal with Supermajor

Aquaterra Energy has announced that it has secured a “multi-million dollar” master engineering and design service agreement with a “supermajor” to deliver multiple ‘Sea Swift’ platforms over a three-year period.

The platforms will be destined for off the coast of the Cabinda Province, offshore Angola, the company noted in a statement sent to Rigzone. Aquaterra revealed that its latest deal was won through a competitive tender process and said the company stood out due to its breadth of platform delivery experience in West Africa, previous experience with the same client and dedication to providing local content.

Work is said to have already begun on the first platform, which will be engineered for a 20-year production life in approximately 245 feet of water, according to Aquaterra, which noted that it will manage the entire project scope via its in-house engineering and design teams and work alongside an in-country partner. The initial platform will be equipped with solar panels, which will allow the supermajor to power the platform purely from renewable energy, Aquaterra outlined. The company said its ‘Sea Swift’ solution was chosen for its flexible design and its ability to be fabricated in-country.

“We’re extremely proud to have won this contract,” Stewart Maxwell, the technical director at Aquaterra Energy, said in a company statement. “Throughout the pandemic, we have proven ourselves as a reliable partner that can deliver results and provide economic value in adverse conditions,” he added.

“It’s exciting to be able to deliver a platform of this scale that will be entirely self-sufficient and powered by renewable sources. We’ll also be looking to optimise the design to use less steel and maximize in-country logistics, as we do all we can to embrace our transitioning energy sector and reduce carbon emission impacts. West Africa is an important region to us and we want to continue increasing our work here, as well as sharing our skills and knowledge with local engineers and partners,” Maxwell went on to say.

An Aquaterra spokesperson was unable to provide specific information when asked by Rigzone how many jobs the new deal would secure at the company.

Last month, Aquaterra revealed that it had completed the engineering design for a renewable-powered Sea Swift offshore platform for DeNovo Energy Limited. The offshore platform is part of the development activity for the Zandolie field, located in the Gulf of Paria, off the west coast of Trinidad and is scheduled to be installed in the fourth quarter of this year, Aquaterra noted in a statement back on August 12. In April, the company announced that it had secured its largest riser analysis contract to date, a five-year deal with a “major” Middle Eastern operator to provide green and brownfield riser analysis.

Founded in 2005, Aquaterra is a provider of equipment and solutions to the global offshore energy industry, according to its website. The business, which is led by managing director James Larnder, is headquartered in Norwich, UK, and has additional offices in the UK, Norway, Perth and Egypt, its site shows.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com