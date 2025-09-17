Aquaterra Bags INPEX Contracts for Subsea Analysis in Indonesia

The contracts will support the Japanese oil and gas company's drilling campaigns offshore Indonesia.

INPEX Corp has awarded Aquaterra Energy Ltd analysis contracts to support the Japanese oil and gas company's drilling campaigns offshore Indonesia.

"Under the contract, Aquaterra Energy will deliver multi-phase conductor and riser analysis for a series of deepwater wells in water depths ranging from 600 to 800 meters, providing technical input to support decision-making at the earliest stages of project development", Norwich, England-based Aquaterra said in a press release Tuesday.

"The scopes of work, awarded following competitive tender, include structural analysis and the definition of operating envelopes, technical limits covering weather conditions, rig movement and fatigue. These inputs will help shape INPEX's planning process, including considerations such as rig selection and equipment specification.

"Aquaterra's early involvement will play a key role in helping define safe operating limits, giving INPEX greater confidence in its technical planning ahead of drilling".

Aquaterra said it will deliver the works over the next six months.

"These latest awards follow a series of recent long-term offshore analysis wins globally - including in the UK, Qatar and Egypt - and reflect growing demand from operators for early technical input that supports effective offshore energy project delivery", Aquaterra said.

Aquaterra chief executive George Morrison said the INPEX contracts "reflect the growing demand across the APAC [Asia-Pacific] region for trusted technical insight at the earliest stages of offshore planning".

INPEX is part of a consortium that recently signed a production sharing contract (PSC) for an area off the coast of the Indonesian province of East Java.

The Serpang PSC spans 8,497.73 square kilometers (3,280.99 square miles). The water depth is up to 100 meters (328.08 feet), according to INPEX.

"The Serpang Working Area is situated in a location where several oil and gas fields have been discovered, approximately 200 kilometers east of Surabaya, the capital city of East Java Province", INPEX said in a statement May 22, 2025.

"This region is expected to generate stable energy demand in the medium to long term. INPEX and its partners anticipate an early transition to development and production activities in the event that exploration activities are successful.

"INPEX expects that its upstream exploration activities in the Serpang Working Area will contribute to the expansion of its natural gas and LNG business as outlined in INPEX Vision 2035 announced in February 2025 as well as the company’s business operations in Southeast Asia, which INPEX positions as a core business area.

"INPEX is also committed to further strengthening its business in Indonesia and will continue to actively engage in this effort".

INPEX owns a 35 percent stake in the Serpang PSC, which lasts through 2055, through INPEX Serpang Ltd. Malaysia's state-owned Petroliam Bhd is operator with a 51 percent interest through Petronas Energy Serpang Sdn Bhd. South Korea's SK earthon holds 14 percent through EO Serpang Pte Ltd.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com