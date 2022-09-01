Aquarius Global Launches New Mobile Safety Training System
Aquarius Global has launched a new mobile safety training system that is set to raise the standards and the benchmark yet again for offshore safety training globally.
Mobile Offshore Safety Training (MOST) – a subsidiary of Aquarius Global, has developed the INSITU system, which will once again redefine the nature of offshore safety training using the latest technology and simulations with state-of-the-art equipment, advanced techniques, and procedures, coupled with world-class safety training instruction.
The new INSITU mobile safety training system prepares all personnel operating on oil platforms, oil rigs, and drilling decks for a wide range of emergency safety training whilst offshore and onshore. Critically, it also provides valuable safety training while personnel are being transported between the offshore and onshore installations, preparing for a range of emergency scenarios, ranging from helicopter ditching, and survival mode in the sea, to emergency life raft deployment and failure.
The specialist modular training platform means that any configuration can be constructed to the client's specific requirements, from a basic training facility to a more advanced full-scale option. The training platforms can also include dedicated classroom facilities if required with any combination of training scenarios delivered to the Offshore Petroleum Industry Training Organisation (OPITO) standard.
INSITU’s modular system allows it to be assembled and disassembled for rapid deployment with specialist training teams anywhere in the world. The new system comes pre-loaded with more than 200 safety training courses developed by one of the world’s largest offshore training companies. It can be delivered and operational within three months (subject to operational requirements) anywhere in the world, unlike fixed-structure safety training centers, which take an average of 24 months to develop and build.
The modular system allows it to be fully scalable from a small system of three pods up to a more advanced option of 10 pods, catering to every emergency scenario on an offshore oil platform or drilling rig.
“‘Train, learn, rehearse. Train, learn, rehearse.’ Those vital words can make all the difference in offshore safety training, which one day could save many lives. The oil and gas industry by its very nature is extremely dangerous and hazardous because the work environment is a floating structure in the sea with explosive and flammable substances and machinery under pressure,” stressed Chairman of Aquarius Global, Rick Parish.
“When a serious incident such as a fire, explosion, or emergency occurs, the space in which to tackle that incident is also dynamic and fast-changing. The safety training provided needs to reflect that dynamic and prepare the workforce for all eventualities and outcomes,” concluded Parish.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Lukoil Chairman Dies After Hospital Window Fall
- Slow Start to 2022 North Atlantic Hurricane Season
- ADNOC Awards $1.83 Bn In Deals For Drilling-related Services
- European Gas Markets Take Sigh of Relief
- USA Gets Warrant to Seize Boeing Owned by Lukoil
- ADES Buys Seven Jack-Up Rigs From Seadrill
- Surprise Oil Spill Response Test for Exxon In California
- China Looking To Reach 477MW Floating Wind Capacity By 2026
- USA Investing $10.5B To Strengthen Its Electric Grid
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Diesel Pinch Looms
- Emergency Declared After BP Refinery Fire
- Neptune Makes Third Discovery Near Gjoa Field
- Climate Activists Plotting To Negate Manchin Oil Lease Mandate
- TotalEnergies Denies Involvement In Supplying Russian Jets With Fuel
- This Week's Oil Price Moves Explained
- Iran May Drain Offshore Oil Cache If Deal Reached
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning