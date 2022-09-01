Aquarius Global Launches New Mobile Safety Training System

Aquarius Global has launched a new mobile safety training system that is set to raise the standards and the benchmark yet again for offshore safety training globally.

Mobile Offshore Safety Training (MOST) – a subsidiary of Aquarius Global, has developed the INSITU system, which will once again redefine the nature of offshore safety training using the latest technology and simulations with state-of-the-art equipment, advanced techniques, and procedures, coupled with world-class safety training instruction.

The new INSITU mobile safety training system prepares all personnel operating on oil platforms, oil rigs, and drilling decks for a wide range of emergency safety training whilst offshore and onshore. Critically, it also provides valuable safety training while personnel are being transported between the offshore and onshore installations, preparing for a range of emergency scenarios, ranging from helicopter ditching, and survival mode in the sea, to emergency life raft deployment and failure.

The specialist modular training platform means that any configuration can be constructed to the client's specific requirements, from a basic training facility to a more advanced full-scale option. The training platforms can also include dedicated classroom facilities if required with any combination of training scenarios delivered to the Offshore Petroleum Industry Training Organisation (OPITO) standard.

INSITU’s modular system allows it to be assembled and disassembled for rapid deployment with specialist training teams anywhere in the world. The new system comes pre-loaded with more than 200 safety training courses developed by one of the world’s largest offshore training companies. It can be delivered and operational within three months (subject to operational requirements) anywhere in the world, unlike fixed-structure safety training centers, which take an average of 24 months to develop and build.

The modular system allows it to be fully scalable from a small system of three pods up to a more advanced option of 10 pods, catering to every emergency scenario on an offshore oil platform or drilling rig.

“‘Train, learn, rehearse. Train, learn, rehearse.’ Those vital words can make all the difference in offshore safety training, which one day could save many lives. The oil and gas industry by its very nature is extremely dangerous and hazardous because the work environment is a floating structure in the sea with explosive and flammable substances and machinery under pressure,” stressed Chairman of Aquarius Global, Rick Parish.

“When a serious incident such as a fire, explosion, or emergency occurs, the space in which to tackle that incident is also dynamic and fast-changing. The safety training provided needs to reflect that dynamic and prepare the workforce for all eventualities and outcomes,” concluded Parish.

