Aquadrill Wins Drillship Deal In Indonesia, Sells Semi-Sub To Vantage
Offshore driller Aquadrill and a subsidiary of Vantage Holdings have reached an agreement to provide the 6th generation drillship Capella for a two-well contract for operations in Indonesia.
Aquadrill, formerly known as Seadrill Partners, said that the initial firm contract includes two priced optional wells.
Vantage is the approved manager of four deepwater floating rigs for Aquadrill since March 2021 while the company was under Chapter 11. Aquadrill emerged from bankruptcy in May 2021 and changed its name.
As for the Capella, the rig will be contracted to Premier Oil for one well and subcontracted to Repsol for a second well.
The total contract value for the firm portion of the contract is expected to be approximately $42 million and work is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022 following the completion of its current contract, transitioning the rig to the new manager, relocation of the rig from Malaysia to Indonesia and contract preparation. The contract is expected to run into mid the third quarter of 2022.
In the event that the options are exercised, and the work scope is similar to the firm wells, the rig is expected to be available in the late fourth quarter 2022 or early first quarter 2023 and the total additional contract value is expected to be around $37 million.
In its fleet status report, published on the same day as the Vantage deal, Aquadrill said that the Sirius semi-submersible rig was sold to Vantage Drilling. The 2008-built rig is currently located in the Gulf of Mexico.
To contact the author, bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Longboat Energy Strikes Oil, Starts Drilling For More
- World's 1st LNG-Fueled Wind-Assisted CO2 Carrier Ordered By Northern Lights
- Wood To Support Beach Energy's Trefoil Field Development
- Seadrill Reorganization Plan Accepted by Creditors And Shareholders
- Tailwind Completes Evelyn Development Well In UK North Sea
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Longboat Energy Strikes Oil, Starts Drilling For More
- World's 1st LNG-Fueled Wind-Assisted CO2 Carrier Ordered By Northern Lights
- BP Buys Tech Co Turning Buildings to Virtual Power Plants
- Yergin Says USA Likely to Ask OPEC to Pump More
- Seadrill Reorganization Plan Accepted by Creditors And Shareholders
- Northern Buys Stakes Across 400 Producing Wellbores
- Trafigura Mexico Permits Halted
- Subsea 7 Sets Net Zero Goal
- Wood To Support Beach Energy's Trefoil Field Development
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- ExxonMobil and Sentinel Team Up for Houston JV
- Standard Chartered Raises Oil Price Forecasts
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Exxon Guyana Block Resource Estimate Rises To 10B Barrels
- Oil Prices Getting Boost from Fuel Switching
- Penn Virginia Corp Closes Deal and Plans Renaming
- Greenpeace Loses Supreme Court Case Against BP
- Chevron and Exxon Help Form ANGEA
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets
- Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit