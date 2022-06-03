Aquadrill Reactivating Rig Duo For Work Off India, Thailand

Aquadrill has won two new contracts which will reactivate two of its rigs and send them off to work in India and Thailand.

Offshore driller Aquadrill, once known as Seadrill Partners, has won two new contracts which will reactivate two of its rigs and send them off to work in India and Thailand.

Aquadrill and a subsidiary of Vantage Drilling have reached an agreement to provide the Polaris, a 6th generation drillship, for a nine-month contract for operations in India with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited.

According to the offshore driller, the total contract value is expected to be approximately $66.5 million, and work is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2022.

This will follow the relocation of the rig from Sri Lanka to Malaysia for reactivation, contract preparation, and upgrades, including equipping the rig with the piping required for future use of a Managed Pressure Drilling system.

While docked at a port in Sri Lanka, the drillship caught fire earlier this year. Fortunately, serious damage to the drillship and its surrounding area was prevented thanks to the quick response of the Port Emergency Response Unit’s fire unit.

Several months ago, Vantage was approved as a manager of four deepwater floating rigs for Aquadrill – including the Polaris. Vantage was also put in charge of managing and marketing the semi-submersible rig Aquarius.

The company also said that Aquadrill and a subsidiary of Energy Drilling Management reached an agreement to provide the T-15, a tender assisted drilling barge, for a five-month contract plus a three-month priced optional period for operations in Thailand.

The total contract value of the firm portion of the contract is expected to be approximately $11.6 million and work is expected to begin in August 2022 following reactivation and contract preparation.

In the event the optional period is exercised, the total additional contract value is expected to be approximately $5.4 million, Aquadrill explained.

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com