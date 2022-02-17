Aquadrill Drillship Catches Fire In Sri Lanka Port

An Aquadrill-owned drillship caught fire earlier this week in a port in Sri Lanka during its stay in layup.

According to available information from the port, Aquadrill’s drillship Polaris caught fire on Tuesday at Berth 6 of the Hambantota Port in Sri Lanka.

The Hambantota International Port Emergency Response Unit together with the port’s Quality, Health, Safety, and Environment Department, and Port Control responded to a fire that occurred on board the Polaris drillship on Tuesday, February 15.

The port authorities said that the ship’s crew alerted Port Control for assistance in dousing the sudden fire that broke out in the ship's emergency generator room.

The Emergency Response Unit’s fire trucks arrived on the scene within minutes of being notified, assisting the crew to quickly contain the fire with charged fire hoses.

The respective ERU teams brought the fire fully under control within 33 minutes of their arrival and were able to prevent serious damage to the drillship and the surrounding area.

“The joint effort of this venture reflects professionalism and assurance to Hambantota International Port users and stakeholders of optimum safety and proactive response to unforeseen events related in maritime operations,” Tissa Wickramasinghe, COO of the port, said.

The Polaris drillship has been in layup at the Hambantota Port since January 11, 2021. The ship is expected to remain in port until June 2022.

Just so there is no confusion, the drillship on the image provided by the port has its previous name – the West Polaris – on its side. The vessel was renamed when its owner Seadrill Partners changed its name to Aquadrill. Obviously, the official name change has not yet resulted in the visible name change on the vessel itself.

The drillship is managed by Vantage Drilling. The company also manages Aquadrill’s semi-submersible rig Aquarius as well.

