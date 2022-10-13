Applications Open For OOGEEP First Responders Training

The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program has opened the registration for its GOSAFER training for first responders.

Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) has opened the registrations for its GOSAFER training for first responders, a first such training in the nation. The training offers education and experience to more than 1,600 firefighters and first responders on the natural gas and oil industry.

The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) is a non-profit statewide education and public outreach program. Created in 1998, OOGEEP provides a variety of programs throughout the State of Ohio on behalf of Ohio’s natural gas and crude oil producers. The primary goal of these programs is to educate Ohio’s consumers and leaders by focusing on industry research, teacher workshops, scholarships, science fair, firefighter training, career and workforce development, landowner and guest speaker programs.

As a top energy producing state, it’s important for first responders to be well-versed in the natural gas and oil industry and how to handle emergency situations. During this course first responders will go through a new virtual curriculum as well as hands-on training.

The training will include several subjects: the fundamentals of natural gas and oil, site safety, HAZMAT, production and equipment, storage, processing, and transportation of petroleum products.

Thanks to Ohio’s natural gas and oil producers, this training is provided free of charge to participants.

This year Ascent Resources donated additional oilfield equipment to give trainees the most realistic experience possible and the new virtual training modules were made possible thanks to the Equitrans Midstream Foundation.

First part of the training is set to take place from November 4, to November 18, 2022. This part will include Virtual training modules to be completed online. The second part of the training will take part on November 20, 2022. It will include in-person and hands-on training held at the Wayne County Fire & Rescue Regional Training Facility in Apple Creek, Ohio.

