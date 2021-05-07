Applications Open for North Sea Greenhand Program

Recruitment company Atlas Professionals is now accepting applications for its Greenhand Program, which it says is designed to meet the North Sea drilling industry’s need for an inflow of competence assured greenhand roustabouts.

As part of the Greenhand Program, Atlas organizes free greenhand training days to inform those interested in working offshore about the dos and don’ts in the industry, elaborates on training requirements, and puts a special focus on safety standards. Training subjects include performing risk assessments, working at heights, preventing hand and finger injuries, and the control of lifting equipment, Atlas noted.

Attendees are required to complete a skills assessment aptitude test and are interviewed by Atlas Professionals’ recruiters to further check their mindset and skill level. After attendance, selected candidates are given access to discounted training rates with partnering training provider 3t Energy Group.

Upcoming greenhand training days will be held in the Newcastle and Aberdeen at end of May and early June 2021. Atlas in Aberdeen started a Greenhand Program in August 2018 for those interested in going offshore for the first time.

“We are excited to restart our industry leading Greenhand Program up again,” Atlas Professionals drilling account manager Laura Murphy said in a company statement.

“As the North Sea drilling industry increases, it’s the ideal time to start focusing on introducing new professionals to the sector. The program has assisted many participants in the past to commence their offshore career and we hope we can assist many more in the years to come,” Murphy added.

“We really want to be proactive and invest in people that want to kickstart their offshore career by giving advice on how we feel they could maximize their potential as well as providing more information on various aspects of offshore life and offer advice on training requirements,” Murphy went on to state.

Anyone living in the UK interested in going offshore as a greenhand roustabout as part of the program can register their interest here. To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com