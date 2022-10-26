APPEA Lauds Oil & Gas Contribution To Australian Federal Budget

APPEA has highlighted the public contribution of the oil and gas industry to Australia's Federal Budget.

The Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association (APPEA) noted that the public contribution of Australia’s oil and gas industry has provided for a better life quality for Australians.

Industry’s voice noted that Australia’s Federal Budget estimates that $11.45 billion of PRRT payments will be collected between 2022 and 2026.

Actual Petroleum Resource Rent Tax (PRRT) payments for 2021-22 were $2.166 billion with forecasts being revised up since the Pre-Election Fiscal Outlook by $200 million to $2.79 billion.

APPEA notes that the oil and gas industry has been a major contributor, despite being under pressure from uncertain energy policy changes.

“Growing revenues are helping to fund essential infrastructure and services – from hospitals and schools to Medicare and paid parental leave,” APPEA Chief Executive Samantha McCulloch said.

“But that contribution is at risk when there is uncertainty and changing policy settings that act as a brake on new investment,” McCulloch added, stressing that the best way to put sustained, downward pressure on gas prices is to bring on new supply. This will boost energy security, support manufacturing, reduce emissions, and ensure the industry can continue to deliver the substantial economic benefits to Australians we see in tonight’s Budget figures.

McCulloch noted that the industry has announced more than $20 billion in investment in recent years but moratoriums and regulatory uncertainty are impacting future investment opportunities.

“From reviewing a voluntary industry Code of Conduct that was announced just 27 days ago as part of the renewed Heads of Agreement (HoA), to a revised and more frequently considered Australian Domestic Gas Security Mechanism (ADGSM), and significantly expanded powers to intervene by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) and another extension to the ongoing Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) inquiry, this ever-changing policy playing field risks new investment and supply as well as the associated economic, emissions reduction and energy security benefits,” McCulloch point out.

McCulloch said if the Government was to go down the path of making the new Code mandatory, then it should be broadened to include the whole supply chain, to ensure full transparency around the commercial conduct of all participants in the gas market.

“APPEA members have engaged for more than two years on the development of the Code – with representatives of major commercial and industrial customers, as well as with the government and with regulators – to provide greater supply certainty and transparency to the market. With the Code covering customers and all parts of the gas supply chain, Government will have full awareness of the true state of the gas market,” says McCulloch.

It was also noted that the oil and gas industry is putting billions of dollars into Australia’s projects and technologies that will enable emissions reduction and steer the country towards net zero emissions.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com