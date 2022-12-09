APPEA Calls For More Gas To Market Rather Than Restrictions
The Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association (APPEA) has voiced its concerns over potential restrictive measures that could damage future investment prospects in the oil and gas industry. Instead, APPEA urged the leaders at the National Cabinet meeting to focus on bringing on new gas supply and letting the market work.
APPEA said leaders should allow mechanisms such as the recently announced Australian Gas Industry Code of Conduct and Heads of Agreement (HoA) introduced only weeks ago to do their job. The new HoA means that east coast LNG exporters first offer uncontracted gas on competitive market terms to the domestic market before it is offered to the international market.
The Code of Conduct – two years in the making after extensive consultation with government and customers – boosted transparency and supply certainty in the market, with minimum standards of conduct for suppliers and a resolution process for customers.
APPEA Chief Executive Samantha McCulloch said several gas supply agreements (GSAs) announced recently showed competitively-priced gas was being secured.
“National Cabinet must avoid the temptation of radical market interventions that risk future energy security and lead to higher prices for households and businesses down the track,” McCulloch said. “The Code of Conduct and the Heads of Agreement need to be given a chance to work. The recent flow of gas supply agreements with manufacturers shows the market is working and competitively priced gas is being secured.”
“We need to get more gas out of the ground close to where it’s needed, especially in Victoria and NSW, and to do that we need policy that encourages new investment, not new intervention,” McCulloch said adding that a “recent analysis by EnergyQuest showed price caps would have the opposite impact than intended, ultimately leading to higher prices by reducing investment confidence and diminishing future supply as investors would choose more attractive markets elsewhere.”
“This analysis found a price cap would have substantial long-term economic implications – including negative impacts for exploration, development of gas resources, gas storage economics in Victoria and the viability of LNG imports on the east coast,” she said.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- Winter Chill Exposing Europe Gas Shortage
- Winners Of California Offshore Wind Energy Auction Revealed
- Market Remains Surprised by Sharp Pullback in Oil Prices
- This Year Hits Record FPS Throughput Sanctioned Capacity
- CNOOC Starts Production From Offshore Project With CSS Capabilities
- Kolanovic Says Sell Energy Stocks With Oil Gap Wide
- Europe Diesel Stockpiles Set to Swell
- The $2.1Bn Barcelona-Marseille Pipeline Now Hydrogen-Only
- Exxon To Maintain Capex Levels At $20-25B Until 2027
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- US Seeks To Stop Oil Reserve Sales To Refill Stockpiles
- USA Oil and Gas Jobs Are Still in Short Supply
- Key Oil and Gas Themes In 2023
- BP Moving to New London HQ
- Newsom Proposes Limit on Oil Refining Margins
- EIA Lowers 2022 and 2023 Oil Price Forecasts
- Top Headlines: Oil Market Shows Extreme Sensitivity to OPEC+ Suggestions
- EU Closing In on $60 Cap for Russian Oil
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- USA EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast