API Submits Comments on DOE Clean Hydrogen Strategy
The American Petroleum Institute (API) revealed that it has submitted comments on the Department of Energy’s (DOE) draft National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap.
In those comments, the API thanked the DOE for advancing a clean hydrogen economy, while expressing concern that the roadmap fails to adequately consider all forms of hydrogen production and the near-term benefits of working with existing hydrogen users, like refineries.
“The oil and natural gas industry has a significant role to play and interest in the growth of a clean hydrogen economy,” API Vice President of Corporate Policy Aaron Padilla said in an organization statement.
“Enabling significant greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions in the industrial, transportation and power sectors, the deployment of low-carbon hydrogen will be essential in meeting the nation’s climate goals,” Padilla added.
“While we appreciate DOE’s commitment to a clean hydrogen economy, the current roadmap does not address the near-term low-cost GHG emissions reductions advantages of hydrogen produced from natural gas with carbon capture and storage. To fully harness the emissions reduction potential of hydrogen, we urge DOE to support all forms of clean hydrogen production,” Padilla continued.
Rigzone has asked the DOE for a statement on the API’s comments regarding the DOE’s National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap. At the time of writing, the DOE has not yet responded to Rigzone’s request.
The draft DOE National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap provides a snapshot of hydrogen production, transport, storage, and use in the U.S. today and explores the potential for clean hydrogen to contribute to national goals across multiple sectors, the DOE notes on its website.
The roadmap was posted on the DOE website on September 22, 2022, after U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm announced its release, with an invitation for public input, at the Global Clean Energy Action Forum in Pittsburgh. The deadline for public comment was December 1, 2022.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
