API 'Strengthens Offshore Safety Standards'

In a statement sent to Rigzone recently, the American Petroleum Institute (API) said it had “strengthen[ed]… offshore safety standards with new updates”.

The API announced the release of the third edition of API Standard 2RD, Dynamic Risers for Floating Production Systems, in that statement, adding that this standard “addresses the design and integrity management requirements for risers that carry oil and gas between the seafloor and floating production systems, such as spars, semi-submersibles and tension leg platforms”.

The industry body noted in the statement that the standard applies to all risers from these systems, including steel catenary risers and top-tensioned risers.

“Dynamic risers are critical for offshore energy production,” the API highlighted in the statement.

“Their safe performance supports the reliable flow of energy while minimizing risks to the environment and personnel,” it added.

“This updated edition incorporates advances in riser integrity management and addresses evolving offshore conditions, enhancing clarity, consistency, and safety,” it continued.

The API pointed out in its statement that the third edition of API Standard 2RD unifies design methods from earlier editions, “integrating multiple methods for measuring loading in a way that should reduce confusion among end users and regulators and improve clarity around permitting”.

“It also introduces strengthened robustness requirements, requiring risers to be tested against extreme environmental conditions beyond what is anticipated in normal operations,” it said.

“These provisions are designed to ensure that even in severe events, risers are more likely to require repair rather than suffer catastrophic failure,” the API noted.

The industry body also highlighted in its statement that the new edition “provides clear guidance for reassessing existing risers in coordination with API RP 2RIM, Riser Integrity Management, 1st edition, supporting ongoing integrity management and extending service life”.

“By expanding on previous editions and coordinating with API RP 2RIM, the third edition of API Standard 2RD strengthens the resilience of offshore operations, underscoring API’s commitment to protecting workers, communities, and the environment,” the API said.

The API states on its site that it represents all segments of America’s natural gas and oil industry, which it says supports nearly 11 million U.S. jobs and is backed by a growing grassroots movement of millions of Americans.

“Our nearly 600 members produce, process, and distribute the majority of the nation’s energy”, the API adds on its site.

The organization highlights on its site that it was formed in 1919 as a standards-setting organization and notes that it is the global leader in convening subject matter experts across segments to establish, maintain, and distribute consensus standards for the oil and gas industry.

“In its first 100 years, API has developed more than 800 standards to enhance operational safety, environmental protection and sustainability across the industry, especially through these standards being adopted globally,” the API site states.

In a statement posted on its site back in February this year, the API announced the release of a new report “detailing the growing international influence of API standards”.

“The report identifies where governments and standards bodies reference API standards in policies, national and international standards, and technical regulations, highlighting the paramount role of API standards in advancing safety, sustainability, and efficiency across the global natural gas and oil industry,” the statement said.

The statement noted that the report identified 1,395 references to API standards in laws, regulations, technical guidance, national standards, technical guidance and operational manuals. It pointed out that this was a “more than a 20 percent increase in references captured in the 2022 analysis (1,102 references)”.

In that statement, API Senior Vice President of Global Industry Services Anchal Liddar said, “as the energy industry continues to evolve, API standards are more important than ever in driving consistent, high-quality practices worldwide”.

“This report highlights the central role that API standards play in meeting global energy demands safely and sustainably,” Liddar added.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com