API Signs MOU With Ukraine Enterprise
The American Petroleum Institute (API) revealed that it and the State Enterprise Ukrainian Scientific Center for Standardization Certification and Quality Problems (SE UkrNDNC) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).
The MOU was signed to promote the adoption of API natural gas and oil standards and closer cooperation across a range of training and safety activities, the API noted. The framework outlined in the MOU can support Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and the country’s recovery and rebuilding process after the war ends, the API stated.
According to the API, the MOU establishes a framework between the parties to establish long-term cooperation and the exchange of standardization information through several measures. These include promoting the adoption and utilization of API standards in Ukraine’s natural gas and oil industry, facilitating participation on API Standards Committees by Ukrainian subject matter experts, and jointly organizing standards, training, certification and safety activities.
“As the world’s premier standards-setting organization for the natural gas and oil industry, API is honored to establish a cooperative relationship with Ukraine’s leading standardization body to enhance Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, operational excellence and standards harmonization throughout the industry,” API Senior Vice President for Global Industry Services Anchal Liddar said in an API statement.
Commenting on the MOU, SE UkrNDNC Director General Oleg Shvydkyy said, “despite the fact that our goal is to harmonize European standards and integration with the European standardization system, we are open and happy to establish new cooperation with our American colleagues and are ready to adopt and implement API standards in Ukraine for the development and reconstruction of the Ukrainian economy and business”.
Back in February, API President and CEO Mike Sommers stated that the API condemned Russia’s invasion into Ukraine and said American natural gas and oil producers “have a critical role to play in supporting our European allies with access to a stable supply of reliable and affordable energy”.
“With both geopolitical tensions and energy costs rising, American energy leadership can serve as a stabilizing force while strengthening global energy security. Our industry is committed to working with the administration to do everything possible to minimize any impacts on U.S. consumers while supporting our allies overseas,” Sommers said in an API statement at the time.
In March, Sommers noted that the API supported the U.S. government and allies “in their collective efforts against Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine” and outlined that the industry was prepared to comply with a White House import ban of Russian crude oil and refined products into the U.S.
Oil soared past $100 per barrel for the first time in years in late February as Russian forces escalated a conflict with Ukraine.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
