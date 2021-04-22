API Reveals 2020 Pipeline Safety Award Winners

The American Petroleum Institute has revealed the winners of the 2020 Distinguished Pipeline Safety Awards.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has revealed that LOOP LLC and Phillips 66 Pipeline LLC have been crowned the winners of the 2020 Distinguished Pipeline Safety Awards, which are said to recognize operators who have distinguished themselves as champions of industry innovation and operational excellence.

LOOP was recognized in the small operator category for its leadership and safety culture, including the implementation of API’s Safety Management System, the API noted. Phillips 66 was recognized in the large operator category after recording an outstanding year in employee safety and operational excellence, the API said.

“LOOP and Phillips 66 have demonstrated a strong commitment to safety and environmental stewardship, serving as leading examples for an industry that is committed to the continuous advancement of safety,” API president and chief executive officer, Mike Sommers, said in a company statement.

“Our industry’s dedication to cultivating a strong safety culture is one of many reasons why pipelines are the safest and most environmentally friendly way of transporting the resources needed to power our modern lives,” he added.

LOOP LLC president Terry Coleman said, “LOOP will be celebrating its 40th year of service to our nation’s energy producers and consumers next month”.

“The company and its contractors continued the multi-year journey to fully implement the pipeline safety management system that promotes a culture of safety, sharing and learning through peer and community engagement,” he added.

Phillips 66 Pipeline LLC president Todd Denton said, “2020 was a record year for our Phillips 66 team in terms of our health, safety and environmental performance”.

“Our employees and contractors accomplished this outstanding performance while commissioning and placing into full service the largest pipeline project in our company’s history and starting up a major NGL expansion project at our Sweeny Hub, all while managing through the challenges of the Covid pandemic,” he added.

“At Phillips 66, we are on a journey of building a culture that places the highest priority on the safety of our people, our communities, and the environment. It’s a journey that never ends, and one that demands we continuously strive for further improvement,” Denton continued.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com