API Raises Concerns with Proposed EPA GHG Emissions Rule

The American Petroleum Institute (API) announced recently that it has raised “significant” concerns with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed GHG emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles.

In a statement posted on its site, the API urged the EPA to modify its proposal for new tailpipe emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles “to better accomplish the agency’s goal of reducing emissions while preserving access to affordable and reliable transportation and freight options”.

The API said it outlined major concerns with several aspects of the proposed rule in comments submitted to the EPA, “including its singular focus on zero-emission vehicle technologies, while ignoring associated challenges with technology and infrastructure readiness”. The API noted in the statement posted on its site that the rule could undermine U.S. energy security by forcing a greater reliance on foreign sources for raw materials and critical minerals.

“We share the goal of reduced emissions across the broader economy and, specifically, those from energy production, transportation and use by society,” API Vice President of Downstream Policy Will Hupman, said in an organization statement.

“While we support technology-neutral federal policies that drive GHG emissions reductions in the transportation sector, we are concerned that this proposal, as well as EPA’s light- and medium-duty proposed GHG rule, seriously misses the mark with respect to reducing carbon emissions from the entire transportation sector,” he added.

“EPA’s focus on zero-emission vehicle solutions, and specifically battery electric vehicles, ignores fuel- and vehicle-based options that could better accomplish the agency’s objectives to expeditiously achieve greater transportation sector-related emission reductions from the entire vehicle fleet (both new and in-use) at lower cost,” Hupman continued.

“Meaningful carbon emission reductions are achievable sooner, and potentially at lower cost, via the use of proven and available technology,” he went on to state.

When asked for comment on the API’s statement and the API’s comments submitted to the EPA, an EPA spokesperson told Rigzone, “EPA plans to post a response to comments in the docket for all comments, consistent with our requirements under the Administrative Procedure Act and the Clean Air Act”.

“The comment period for this proposal closed on June 16, 2023, and the Agency is currently reviewing what we have received,” the spokesperson added.

EPA Proposal

On April 12, 2023, the EPA announced a proposal for more stringent standards to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from heavy-duty vehicles beginning in model year 2027, the organization’s website highlights.

The new standards would be applicable to heavy duty vocational vehicles - such as delivery trucks, refuse haulers, public utility trucks, transit, shuttle, school buses - and tractors - such as day cabs and sleeper cabs on tractor-trailer trucks – the EPA site outlines.

“Specifically, EPA is proposing stronger CO 2 standards for model year 2027 heavy duty vehicles that go beyond the current standards that apply under the HD Phase 2 Greenhouse Gas program,” the EPA site states.

“EPA is also is proposing an additional set of CO 2 standards for heavy duty vehicles that would begin to apply in model year 2028, with progressively lower standards each model year through 2032,” it adds.

“This proposed ‘Phase 3’ greenhouse gas program maintains the flexible structure created in EPA’s Phase 2 greenhouse gas program, which is designed to reflect the diverse nature of the heavy-duty industry. As part of this action, EPA also is proposing to revise its regulations addressing preemption of state regulation of locomotives,” it continues.

The EPA held a virtual hearing on May 2-3 for interested persons and entities to provide verbal comments on the proposal. Written comments on the proposal were allowed to be submitted to the docket for the rule through June 16.

