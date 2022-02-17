API Publishes Important Onshore Drilling Safety Doc

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has announced that it has published an “important” first-edition document focused on improving the safety of onshore drilling and production operations.

Dubbed API Bulletin 16H, the publication is said to be the first upstream document that provides information on existing and emerging technologies to bring a well to a safe state if other operational barriers fail. The bulletin provides recommendations for the equipment, interfaces and management of automated safety systems and alarms for blowout preventers, as well as an overview of components for future research into developing automated well control actuation systems, the API highlighted.

In a statement posted on its website, the API noted that developing and fully implementing automated safety instrumented systems has the potential to transform and empower natural gas and oil exploration and production. The API added that these technologies can help automate and expand ways to mitigate unexpected well control events, driving safety and operational improvements for the industry and reducing the risk of fugitive emissions arising from these events.

“Our mission is to drive continuous industry improvements while keeping up with emerging technology,” API Global Industry Services Senior Vice President Anchal Liddar said in an organization statement.

“This first-edition API bulletin about onshore automated safety instrumented systems showcases our commitment to evolving technologies that contribute to safety and sustainability,” Liddar went on to say.

The new API bulletin is one of several recent publications and updates relating to safety and sustainability. Earlier this month, the API revealed that it had released new guidelines to help pipeline and energy infrastructure operators advance conservation practices for pipeline right-of-ways. The move came as part of a new initiative to accelerate ongoing conservation efforts, the API outlined.

Last month, the API announced the publication of a first-edition standard providing a framework for pipeline operators to develop a comprehensive pipeline facility integrity management program to strengthen efficiencies, prevent incidents and further reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Developed under API’s American National Standards Institute accredited program, this standard outlines a plan-do-check-act cycle to carry out continuous assessment and improvement for a pipeline facility integrity program, the API revealed.

Back in November 2021, the API updated its Compendium of GHG Emissions Methodologies for the Natural Gas and Oil Industry, which it described as the foundational reference used by companies and governments across the world as methodologies for reporting GHG emissions from natural gas and oil operations. In October last year, the API announced that it had published a new standard to drive the adoption of additive manufacturing - 3D printing - to optimize natural gas and oil component design for “drastically reduced” lead times and drive efficiency, safety and technological advancements across all segments of the industry.

Formed in 1919, the API is said to represent all segments of America’s natural gas and oil industry. The organization was established as a standards-setting organization and has developed more than 700 standards to enhance operational and environmental safety, efficiency and sustainability, according to its website.

