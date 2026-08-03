API Opposes Senate Biofuels Legislation

The API said it opposes new Senate biofuels legislation that would expand sales of higher-ethanol gasoline and give exemptions from annual blending mandates for some small oil refineries.

The American Petroleum Institute said it opposes new Senate biofuels legislation that would expand sales of higher-ethanol gasoline and give exemptions from annual blending mandates for some small oil refineries.

The oil and gas lobbying group has helped champion efforts in Congress this year to allow year-round sales of higher-ethanol, or E15, gasoline. Yet it criticized a proposal unveiled late Friday that pairs E15 with what are essentially automatic exemptions for some small refineries, a shift from earlier plans that would have cut those significantly. The legislation would allow regulators to force companies that didn’t receive breaks to offset some of their competitors’ exemptions.

“API supports permanent, nationwide year-round E15 when paired with common sense reforms” to programs that give exemptions to biofuel blending mandates for small refineries, Kristin Whitman, senior vice president of government relations, said in an emailed statement.

“The proposal included in the Senate farm bill fails to deliver that balanced approach, replacing it with flawed provisions that weaken America’s fuel supply instead of providing the long-term certainty consumers, farmers, biofuel producers and refiners need,” Whitman said. “API opposes this proposal and urges Congress to reject it.”

The debate over biofuels is heating up as producers and farmers hunt for new sources of demand for crops. The stakes have only intensified since the Trump administration set record-high blend mandates earlier this year that are challenging the industry.

While E15 is widely seen as one of the most direct ways to expand the market for biofuels, the issue of who is entitled to exemptions has divided the oil industry and upended legislative talks. The mandate for blending biofuels like ethanol and renewable diesel can be a significant expense for refiners.