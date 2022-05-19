API Opposes NOPEC Legislation
In a recent letter to U.S. Senators Richard Durbin and Chuck Grassley, American Petroleum Institute (API) President and CEO Mike Sommers noted that the industry group opposes the Senate NOPEC legislation (S.977).
“This legislation creates significant potential detrimental exposure to U.S. diplomatic, military and business interests while likely having limited impact on the market concerns driving the legislation,” Sommers stated in the letter, which was published on the API’s website.
“Cartels for any commodity can be harmful to consumer interests, and this effort to restrict the market impact of OPEC nations is well-intended. However, the legislation threatens serious, unintended consequences for the U.S. oil and natural gas industry and its continued success in eroding OPEC’s negative market impacts,” Sommers added.
The API head warned in the letter that these legislative efforts represent a political act aimed at removing a sovereign nation’s litigation immunity from certain U.S. laws and opens the opportunity for reciprocal or even additional action on the part of those impacted countries.
“This could clearly have a negative impact on U.S. operations and investments in those countries across all sectors, which given the current geopolitical environment could create significant unintended consequences,” Sommers stated in the letter.
Sommers concluded the letter by noting that legislative efforts that strengthen American energy production would be the best approach to ensure market stability and protect America’s energy security.
S.977 was first introduced in the senate by Grassley on March 25, 2021, the Congress website shows. The bill, which is available to see on the Congress site, aims to “amend the Sherman Act to make oil-producing and exporting cartels illegal”. According to the site, S.977 still needs to pass the senate, pass the house, and go to the president before becoming law.
Earlier this month, OPEC+ concluded its 28th ministerial meeting via videoconference. At the meeting, the group reconfirmed the decision to adjust its monthly overall production upward by 432,000 barrels per day for the month of June, OPEC’s website outlined. OPEC+’s next meeting is currently scheduled to take place on June 2.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- USA Oil and Gas Employment Set to Rebound
- China in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Reserves
- First-Ever 8th Generation Drillship Named In Singapore
- OEUK Shares Windfall Tax Concerns
- New EU Plan Tackling Energy Crisis And Climate Change
- Egypt Investing $40Bn To Green Hydrogen Projects
- Woodside Shareholders Greenlight BHP Merger
- Russia Says Half of Foreign Gazprom Clients Opened Ruble Accounts
- WoodMac: $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Market The Next Big Opportunity
- TotalEnergies, New Hope Energy Team Up For USA Recycling Project
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- The US Cannot Make Enough Fuel
- Sabic Sees Profit Hit by Costs
- UK Activists Stop Russian Tanker With $36.5M Of Diesel
- Henry Hub Price Expected to Average $8.69 in 3Q
- USA Lease Sale Cancellation Leaves Industry in Limbo
- Europe Looks To Africa For More Gas As E&P Reconsiders Projects
- No Offshore Oil Auctions Devastating To Americans, NOIA Says
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Top Headlines: Gas Prices Could Rocket in Near Term and More
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge