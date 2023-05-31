API Names New Policy Head
The USA’s largest fossil fuel lobby group announced Tuesday a new policy chief in Dustin Meyer, now promoted from being vice-president for natural gas markets at the American Petroleum Institute (API).
Meyer assumes the title of senior vice-president of policy, economics and regulatory affairs, the API said in a press release.
“Dustin is recognized across the industry for his deep understanding of markets and geopolitics, dynamic communication style and ability to deliver results in support of America’s energy sector”, API president and chief executive Mike Sommers said in the announcement.
Before joining the API Princeton- and Yale-educated Meyer led consulting services on global liquefied natural gas and renewable energy markets at Energy Ventures Analysis Inc., as well as held analyst posts at PFC Energy and IHS Energy, the announcement said.
Meyer said the world needs the USA to continue delivering oil and natural gas but acknowledged innovation is needed to cut planet-warming emissions.
“The global necessity of U.S. energy has never been clearer — we can support a vibrant U.S. energy sector that puts Americans to work and delivers the oil and natural gas the world relies on, while simultaneously driving innovation in the technologies we need to reduce emissions”, Meyer said in the release.
“There has never been a more critical or exciting moment to advocate for strong and smart policies that ensure U.S. energy leadership now and long into the future, and I’m thrilled to take on this new challenge”.
The USA has been the globe’s top fossil fuel extractor, accounting for 18 percent of oil extraction and 23 percent of natural gas extraction 2019, according to the latest data by the International Energy Agency, published May 2021.
The API, which claims a membership of around 600 companies, has been at the forefront of safeguarding the USA’s world leadership in the hydrocarbons industry.
In one of its latest campaigns the API is backing proposed laws seeking to fasttrack the permitting process for energy projects and ease other regulatory hurdles.
The API has also backed the pending Lower Energy Costs Act, which is on a collision course with several policies of the Biden administration meant to rein in fossil fuels. The Republican proposal, which hurdled the lower house in March, resumes onshore oil and gas leasing, cancels taxation on natural gas and bars the president from banning hydraulic fracturing.
