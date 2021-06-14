API Makes New Federal Relations Hires

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has announced several new federal relations hires.

Amy Travieso Loveng, Alex Dominguez, and Owen McDonough have been added to the API’s federal relations team “to further strengthen API’s strategic outreach efforts and continue to advance the organization’s advocacy goals in Washington”, the organization noted.

Loveng has joined the API as a senior director of federal relations and most recently served as the chief of staff for congressman Henry Cuellar, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, and chief deputy whip. Dominguez, who also joins the government relations team as a director of federal relations, previously served as an adviser in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Office of Air and Radiation, where he provided policy and technical advisement to the assistant administrator. Prior to this role, he worked on Capitol Hill for former congressman Jim Renacci.

McDonough joined the API as a director of federal relations. He previously worked at The Fertilizer Institute, where he served as director of regulatory and scientific affairs on matters related to the environment, energy, and occupational health and safety.

“As our industry continues to innovate at a pivotal time, Amy, Alex and Owen bring policy expertise, bipartisan experience and critical insights to our federal relations team,” Lem Smith, the API’s vice president of federal relations, said in an organization statement.

“Our industry works every day to address the dual challenge of tackling climate change while meeting the world’s growing demand for affordable, reliable energy. The respect these individuals garner on both sides of the aisle will further advance API priorities as we work with the Biden administration and others to meet these challenges,” he added.

Smith was named the API’s vice president of federal relations in January after previously serving as the organization’s vice president of upstream policy.

