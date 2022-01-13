API Issues Call to Action to Biden

American Petroleum Institute (API) President and CEO Mike Sommers issued a call to action to the president, congress, and lawmakers in all 50 states in his keynote address at the organization’s recent State of American Energy event.

“First, work together on implementing policies that address the challenge of climate change,” Sommers stated in the speech.

“Through public-private partnerships, incorporating innovation, and lending scale and expertise of our industry and others, together we can meet the goals of a lower-carbon future. A good place to start is with our forward-looking Climate Action Framework,” he added.

“Second, prioritize advancing American energy leadership with policies that encourage development of responsibly produced energy here at home. These policies should recognize the volatile world we live in and the long-term impacts of returning to the days of foreign energy dependency,” Sommers continued.

“Third, and finally, craft regulatory policies that increase certainty, unleash private investment, and build on and incorporate technological progress well underway, particularly on methane emissions reductions. Regulations have an important role to play in sustaining American leadership and shaping a lower-carbon future,” Sommers went on to say.

Sommers headlined the event alongside other API leadership and industry engineers and innovators. The event also featured Chance Chase, the vice president of Mack Energy Corporation in New Mexico, Heidi Gill, the founder and CEO of Urban Solution Group in Colorado, and Sue Gumble, the program director at Lackawanna College School of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

In its State of American Energy 2022 report, the API noted that the industry supports 11.3 million jobs nationally and that U.S. natural gas and oil companies have sent more than $1.1 trillion to federal, state and local treasuries through taxes, royalty payments and fees over the past decade.

API represents all segments of America’s natural gas and oil industry, according to its website, which adds that its near 600 members produce, process and distribute the majority of the nation’s energy. API was formed in 1919 as a standards-setting organization and has developed more than 700 standards to enhance operational and environmental safety, efficiency and sustainability, its website highlights.

