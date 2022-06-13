API In Top Brass Shake Up

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has announced a spate of new appointments recently.

On June 9, API President and CEO Mike Sommers named Amanda Eversole as the group’s Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy Officer. Under her new role, Eversole will lead the organization’s integrated advocacy efforts across the federal government relations, state government relations, and external mobilization departments, the API revealed.

Sommers also announced on the same day that Senior Advisor Shannon DiBari had been promoted to Senior Vice President, Business, Operations and Strategy. DiBari will oversee the API’s day-to-day business operations as part of her new job, the API outlined.

On June 7, the API announced the transition of Stephen Comstock to Vice President and Senior Counselor for Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs, and the promotion of Aaron Padilla to Vice President of Corporate Policy.

Eversole joined the API in 2018 as Chief Operating Officer from JPMorgan Chase where she led the Public Affairs team. During her time as the API’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Eversole led the development of API’s strategic plan and the formation of its principles, oversaw membership during historic changes within the industry, revitalized and streamlined the API’s business operations, and accelerated critical diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts across the industry and at API, the group noted.

DiBari also joined the API in 2018 as a Senior Advisor. The new Senior Vice President, Business, Operations and Strategy has worked across all of API’s operational channels, enhancing employee engagement across the organization and serving as a key strategic partner to API leadership, the API highlighted.

Comstock has over 30 years of experience in the industry and has been with API for over 18 years in a number of roles. Prior to API, Comstock was a tax attorney with ExxonMobil and provided planning advice for various projects in their upstream, downstream and chemical operations. Padilla has 20 years of experience leading work in corporate international affairs and in the environmental and social dimensions of corporate sustainability. Prior to joining the API, Padilla worked for Chevron as Senior Advisor for Global Issues & Public Policy and for the environmental consulting firm ERM.

Back in March this year, the API announced the promotion of Ryan Meyers to the position of Senior Vice President and General Counsel. The organization also announced the promotion of John Wagner to Vice Present and Deputy General Counsel.

In February this year, the API announced that Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth would serve as chairman of the API’s board of directors for a two-year term. Wirth, who was elected chairman, effective January 1, 2022, succeeded Phillips 66 Chairman and CEO Greg Garland, who will remain a member of API’s Executive Committee, the API outlined.

The API represents all segments of America’s natural gas and oil industry, according to the organization’s website, which highlights that the API has nearly 600 members that produce, process and distribute the majority of the nation’s energy. The API was formed in 1919 as a standards-setting organization and has developed more than 800 standards to enhance operational and environmental safety, efficiency and sustainability, the group’s site shows.

