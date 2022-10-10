API Highlights Importance of Offshore Leasing

The American Petroleum Institute (API) highlighted on Rigzone’s Social Network that it has urged the Department of the Interior (DOI) to open offshore acreage to safe and environmentally responsible American energy development.

In the comments in response to the 2023-2028 National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Proposed Program and Draft Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement, the API said it highlighted the importance of offshore leasing to U.S. economic strength and energy security. The group also noted that it had called on the DOI to uphold its statutory responsibility to take current and future energy needs into account by promptly issuing a final program that includes 11 lease sales.

In a statement sent to Rigzone, the National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) revealed that it had also submitted comments on the proposed program. NOIA’s comments highlighted “the myriad of ways Americans, and our allies, depend upon and benefit from a robust offshore oil and gas leasing program”.

A DOI spokesperson confirmed to Rigzone that the proposed five year plan closed for public comment late last week. Rigzone asked the DOI to comment on statements from the API and NOIA, but the spokesperson said the DOI had nothing to offer.

Back in July, the DOI issued the Proposed Program for the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program (National OCS Program) for years 2023-2028. The development was described by the DOI as the second step in a three-step planning process.

“The proposed plan puts forward several options from no lease sales up to 11 lease sales over the next five years,” Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said in a DOI statement at the time.

“Like the current program finalized in 2016, it removes from consideration the federal waters off the Atlantic and Pacific coasts while inviting public comment on 10 potential sales in the Gulf of Mexico and one in the Cook Inlet off south-central Alaska. A Proposed Program is not a decision to issue specific leases or to authorize any drilling or development,” Haaland added in the statement.

