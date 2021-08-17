API Files Lawsuit Against Biden Administration
The American Petroleum Institute (API) has announced that it, along with 11 other energy industry trade groups, has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana challenging the U.S. Department of the Interior’s (DOI’s) indefinite pause on oil and natural gas leasing on federal lands and waters.
Federal leasing laws, including the Mineral Leasing Act (MLA) and the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA), prohibit an indefinite pause on lease sales onshore and offshore, the API noted in a statement posted on its website. The department’s move to altogether stop holding leases sales is inconsistent with Congress’ intent and circumvents congressional mandates through administrative action, the statement added.
The API noted that, among other requirements, the MLA requires quarterly onshore lease sales, and the OCSLA directs the expeditious development of resources offshore. The indefinite leasing pause is inconsistent with both statutes, the API stated. The organization also added that, under the Administrative Procedure Act, an executive agency is required to provide a record of support and explanation for a change in policy. An agency must also provide an opportunity for public comment when it implements new rules, the API said, adding that the DOI neglected to meet these requirements.
The following 11 organizations joined the API as co-plaintiffs in the lawsuit:
- American Exploration & Production Council
- Independent Petroleum Association of America
- International Association of Drilling Contractors
- International Association of Geophysical Contractors
- National Ocean Industries Association
- Montana Petroleum Association
- North Dakota Petroleum Council
- Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma
- Southeast Oil and Gas Association
- Utah Petroleum Association
- Western States Petroleum Association
“With the indefinite pause on federal oil and gas leasing, the department failed to satisfy procedural requirements and ignored congressional mandates for holding lease sales,” API Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Paul Afonso said in an organization statement.
“The law is clear; the department must hold lease sales and provide a justification for significant policy changes. They have yet to meet these requirements in the eight months since instituting a federal leasing pause, which continues to create uncertainty for U.S. natural gas and oil producers,” he added.
“As our industry takes action to preserve our legal rights, we will continue working with the Biden administration on policies that support a lower-carbon future while providing access to the affordable, reliable energy our economy needs to recover,” Afonso went on to say.
The DOI refused to provide any comment on the development when approached by Rigzone via email.
U.S. President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 14008, which was signed in January this year, directed the Secretary of the Interior to pause new oil and gas leasing on public lands and offshore waters pending completion of a comprehensive review of federal oil and gas activities.
The API has urged the DOI to end the federal leasing pause on a number of occasions throughout the year.
To read more on the executive order’s potential effect on the Gulf of Mexico, click here. To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Oil Continued Longest String of Losses in Five Months
- Fred Makes Landfall on Florida's Panhandle
- Biden Admin to Resume Selling Drilling Rights
- Danish Project Aims to Fill Empty Oil Reservoirs with CO2
- Chinese Officials Take Control of Private Refiner
- 88 Energy Confirms Light Oil at Merlin-1
- OGA Opens Another Investigation
- API Files Lawsuit Against Biden Administration
- Woodside and BHP to Merge Oil and Gas Portfolios
- Oil Heads for Longest Run of Losses Since March
- Thailand Oil Giant Going on Green Spending Spree
- Oil Ends Lower Friday On Demand Concerns From Delta Variant Spread
- Schlumberger Exits OTC
- Pemex Can't Afford to Develop Zama
- Oil Continued Longest String of Losses in Five Months
- Fred Makes Landfall on Florida's Panhandle
- Biden Admin to Resume Selling Drilling Rights
- Danish Project Aims to Fill Empty Oil Reservoirs with CO2
- Chinese Officials Take Control of Private Refiner
- 88 Energy Confirms Light Oil at Merlin-1
- USA Rig Count Drops
- Saudi Aramco Profit Surges
- Russia Oil and Condensate Output Rises
- Saudi Oil Challenged in Asia
- BP Buys NatGas Supplies Derived from Cow Manure
- USA Refiners Miss Out on American Fuel Boom
- McDermott Wins Baltic Chemical Project
- Thailand Oil Giant Going on Green Spending Spree
- Exxon Posts Highest Profit in More Than 2 Years
- Oil Search and Santos to Merge into LNG Powerhouse