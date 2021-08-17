API Files Lawsuit Against Biden Administration

The American Petroleum Institute, along with 11 other energy industry trade groups, has filed a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has announced that it, along with 11 other energy industry trade groups, has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana challenging the U.S. Department of the Interior’s (DOI’s) indefinite pause on oil and natural gas leasing on federal lands and waters.

Federal leasing laws, including the Mineral Leasing Act (MLA) and the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA), prohibit an indefinite pause on lease sales onshore and offshore, the API noted in a statement posted on its website. The department’s move to altogether stop holding leases sales is inconsistent with Congress’ intent and circumvents congressional mandates through administrative action, the statement added.

The API noted that, among other requirements, the MLA requires quarterly onshore lease sales, and the OCSLA directs the expeditious development of resources offshore. The indefinite leasing pause is inconsistent with both statutes, the API stated. The organization also added that, under the Administrative Procedure Act, an executive agency is required to provide a record of support and explanation for a change in policy. An agency must also provide an opportunity for public comment when it implements new rules, the API said, adding that the DOI neglected to meet these requirements.

The following 11 organizations joined the API as co-plaintiffs in the lawsuit:

American Exploration & Production Council

Independent Petroleum Association of America

International Association of Drilling Contractors

International Association of Geophysical Contractors

National Ocean Industries Association

Montana Petroleum Association

North Dakota Petroleum Council

Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma

Southeast Oil and Gas Association

Utah Petroleum Association

Western States Petroleum Association

“With the indefinite pause on federal oil and gas leasing, the department failed to satisfy procedural requirements and ignored congressional mandates for holding lease sales,” API Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Paul Afonso said in an organization statement.

“The law is clear; the department must hold lease sales and provide a justification for significant policy changes. They have yet to meet these requirements in the eight months since instituting a federal leasing pause, which continues to create uncertainty for U.S. natural gas and oil producers,” he added.

“As our industry takes action to preserve our legal rights, we will continue working with the Biden administration on policies that support a lower-carbon future while providing access to the affordable, reliable energy our economy needs to recover,” Afonso went on to say.

The DOI refused to provide any comment on the development when approached by Rigzone via email.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 14008, which was signed in January this year, directed the Secretary of the Interior to pause new oil and gas leasing on public lands and offshore waters pending completion of a comprehensive review of federal oil and gas activities.

The API has urged the DOI to end the federal leasing pause on a number of occasions throughout the year.

To read more on the executive order’s potential effect on the Gulf of Mexico, click here. To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com