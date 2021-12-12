API Appoints GIS SVP

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has announced the promotion of Anchal Liddar to Senior Vice President of Global Industry Services (GIS).

As part of her new role, Liddar will manage the natural gas and oil industry’s standards development and suite of programs that drive safety, environmental protection, and sustainability across industry operations, the API outlined. The new API SVP will oversee more than 100 safety and engineering professionals in Beijing, Dubai, Rio de Janeiro, Houston and Washington, the API highlighted.

Liddar previously served as the vice president of GIS’s business services department, overseeing communications and marketing, global business development and GIS’s technical services department. Prior to joining the API, Liddar spent nine years at The Boeing Company, working in various roles in supply chain, finance and program management.

GIS is responsible for standards-setting, training, certification, publications and safety programs for onshore, offshore and refinery operations, the API notes.

“The safety and reliability of our operations are the cornerstone of our industry,” API President and CEO Mike Sommers said in an organization statement.

“We’re thrilled to have Anchal lead such a foundational division of API, where she’ll continue to expand our innovative safety and operational services and build upon environmental and safety initiatives like API’s Energy Excellence that have made API an industry leader,” Sommers added in the statement.

Commenting on her new position, Liddar said, “I’m honored to lead a team of individuals who work tirelessly to ensure the safety and sustainability of our industry’s operations”.

“Looking to the future, GIS will continue to advance industry efforts to reduce emissions, innovate and scale new technologies through our standards and programs,” Liddar added.

Last month, API Pennsylvania revealed that it had hired Tom Carlucci as the state mobilization program manager to lead the development and coordination of API PA’s network of energy advocates. In August, API Ohio announced that Todd M. Shelton had joined the organization as state mobilization manager and in June the API welcomed Amy Travieso Loveng, Alex Dominguez and Owen McDonough to its federal relations team. The three latter hires were made to further strengthen API’s strategic outreach efforts and continue to advance the organization’s advocacy goals in Washington, the API outlined.

The API represents all segments of America’s natural gas and oil industry, according to its website, which shows that the organization has nearly 600 members. Formed in 1919, the API is said to have developed more than 700 standards to enhance operational and environmental safety, efficiency and sustainability.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com