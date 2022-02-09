API Appeals Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale Court Ruling

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has revealed that it is appealing a court ruling made last month to annul the record of decision for Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 257.

“We’re taking action to preserve American energy leadership and ensure that development in the Gulf of Mexico can continue to play a critical role in meeting the nation’s energy needs, while generating billions in revenue for critical conservation programs,” API Senior Vice President for Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs, Frank Macchiarola, said in an organization statement.

“At a time of rising energy costs and heightened geopolitical tensions, the misguided decision to cancel the only lease sale held last year is contributing to significant uncertainty for U.S. natural gas and oil producers and limiting access to the affordable, reliable energy that’s needed here in the U.S. and around the world,” he added in the statement.

“We call on the Department of Interior (DOI) to join us in this effort and appeal the court’s ruling, which overlooked the comprehensive environmental analysis that the Bureau of Ocean and Energy Management conducted as part of the NEPA process prior to the lease sale, including careful consideration of the emissions impacts of reasonable alternatives,” Macchiarola continued.

When Rigzone asked the DOI if it will be appealing the court ruling, a DOI spokesperson said the organization had no update on its litigation strategy.

In a statement posted on its website, the API highlighted that an Obama-era report analyzing the effects of offshore leasing restrictions found that U.S. greenhouse gas emissions will be little affected and could increase slightly if foreign imports increased in the absence of new U.S. offshore leasing and production.

Last month, in the aftermath of the ruling, Macchiarola told Rigzone that the API was disappointed by the court’s decision. Other oil and gas groups expressed similar sentiments.

Formed in 1919, the API represents all segments of America’s natural gas and oil industry. Its nearly 600 members produce, process and distribute the majority of the nation’s energy, according to the API’s website.

Lease Sale 257 Results

Back in November 2021, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced that Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 257 generated $191,688,984 in high bids for 308 tracts covering 1.7 million acres in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico. A total of 33 companies participated in the lease sale, submitting $198,511,834 in total bids, BOEM revealed.

In an organization statement at the time, BOEM noted that the sale was consistent with a U.S. District Court’s preliminary injunction, while the government appeals the decision.

“The Biden-Harris administration is continuing its comprehensive review of its offshore and onshore oil and gas leasing programs and initiating reforms,” BOEM said in a statement at the time.

“Moving forward, BOEM will use updated greenhouse gas emission models to take substitution impacts and foreign oil consumption into account, resulting in the most robust projections ever of the climate impacts of offshore lease sales, as well as analyzing the social cost of carbon to better understand the true impacts of fossil fuel leasing decisions,” BOEM added in the statement.

Lease Sale 257 offered approximately 15,148 unleased blocks located from three to 231 miles offshore, in the Gulf’s Western, Central and Eastern Planning Areas in water depths ranging from nine to more than 11,115 feet, BOEM highlighted. This was the eighth offshore sale held under the 2017-2022 National OCS Oil and Gas Leasing Program.

