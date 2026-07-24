Aphrodite Group Secures MOU for Sale of Cypriot Gas to Egypt

The Chevron-led Aphrodite consortium, Cyprus Hydrocarbons and Egyptian Natural Gas signed a memorandum of understanding to enable the piped export of 100 percent of production from the Aphrodite field to Egypt.

The Chevron Corp-led Aphrodite consortium, Cyprus Hydrocarbons Co and Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co (EGAS) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enable the piped export of 100 percent of production from the Aphrodite field to Egypt.

"[T]he parties to the MoU are negotiating a binding agreement for the supply of natural gas from the Aphrodite Reservoir to EGAS", Aphrodite co-venturer NewMed Energy LP said in a brief bourse filing.

Meanwhile signatures for a "host government agreement" (HGA) with the Egyptian government for the export project are expected "over the coming weeks", NewMed Energy said.

As earlier announced April 9, the planned binding agreement involves the delivery of gas to state-owned EGAS for at least 15 years and up to 20 years. Exports would be raised to 700 million cubic feet a day (MMcfd) at least six years after commercial supply began.

Under the HGA, the Aphrodite co-venturers also agreed to execute agreements to build a pipeline to carry Aphrodite gas to EGAS. "The final delivery point shall be determined at the metering station at the onshore terminal in Port Said, Egypt, while the offshore delivery point shall be defined as the Cyprus-Egypt maritime border crossing point", NewMed Energy said then.

"The HGA further provides that for purposes of implementation of the transmission project, a special purpose company to be incorporated in Egypt - Aphrodite Midstream Co, shall be founded, and shall be held by the Aphrodite partners and by an entity to be appointed by the Egyptian government", NewMed Energy said.

"In the HGA, the Egyptian government confirmed its full commitment to support the transmission project, and undertook that the State’s authorities will work on taking all of the actions required for execution of the transmission project", it added.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

Aphrodite lies mostly in Block 12 in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone, while "a few percent" of the area is in Israel's Ishai/370 lease, according to NewMed Energy. It said March 9 negotiations had been taking place between the Cypriot and Israeli governments on in-principle agreements about their stakes in the field.

"In these agreements, the reservoir will be developed by the interest holders on the Cypriot side, while the holders of the Ishai Lease and the state of Israel will receive one-time compensation for their share in the reservoir, the rate of which shall be determined by an international expert", the filing said.

An assessment commissioned by NewMed Energy, published March, increased the best estimate of contingent gas resources on Cyprus' side of Aphrodite by about four percent to 3.67 trillion cubic feet.

Last year the Aphrodite consortium sanctioned pre-construction works for the delayed project.

"[T]he partners in the reservoir adopted a decision on commencement of FEED [front-end engineering design] for the production systems and the transmission infrastructure in the sum of approx. $105.7 million", NewMed Energy said in a filing December 23, 2025.

Earlier last year Cyprus approved a $4-billion updated development plan, following failed talks on cost-saving changes to the original terms approved by the government in November 2019.

"Concurrently, an amendment was signed between the partners and the Cypriot government to the PSC [production sharing contract], in the context of which the partners undertook, inter alia, to adopt a final investment decision in 2027", NewMed Energy said February 15, 2025.

The plan that Nicosia approved 2025 envisions a floating production unit with a capacity of about 800 MMcfd, NewMed Energy said at the time.

Chevron operates Aphrodite with a 35 percent interest through Chevron Cyprus Ltd. Shell PLC's BG Cyprus Ltd also owns 35 percent. NewMed Energy, part of Israel's Delek Group, holds the remaining 30 percent.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com