Apache South America Campaign Concludes

Oceaneering International reported Tuesday that its Remotely Operated Survey (ROS) group has successfully completed an integrated rig services campaign for a major operator offshore South America.

Apache contracted Oceaneering in June 2019 to provide integrated rig services on the Noble Sam Croft drillship, the engineered products and services provider noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The contract recipient pointed out the work scope included ROS provision, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and acoustic doppler current profiler (ADCP) for a potential three-well campaign. The firm added that the ROS and ADCP systems last summer were mobilized and commissioned on the drillship, which subsequently transited to Suriname to begin operations.

“The ROS system eliminates the need to remobilize survey equipment and personnel for subsequent moves,” commented Chris Echols, Oceaneering’s global business development manager for survey services. “Oceaneering surveyors in our Remote Control Monitoring Stations (RCMS) communicate and coordinate with the rig personnel and company representative during rig move activities.

Echols also noted the ROV crew maintains, recovers and deploys the ADCP systems on the drillship.

“This minimizes personnel on board and greatly reduces the logistics and costs associated with mobilizations in remote areas,” he explained.

Echols stated that ROS – supported by RCMS personnel in Houston, Texas, and Lafayette, La. – has also enabled Oceaneering’s services to remain unaffected by COVID-19 preventative measures.

“Additionally, during this unprecedented global pandemic, the ROS and ADCP services have added value where personnel movements have been hampered by local restrictions, which vary country to country,” he said.

Oceaneering also revealed that it has surpassed 150,000 hours of successful ROS operations, with 99 percent uptime with no client operations or vessel downtime.

“This milestone ushers in a new era for remote survey and positioning services,” noted Echols. “Advancements in these areas have enabled operators to rethink they way they conduct work.”

