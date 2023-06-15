Apache Opens its Tree Grant Program for 2023-2024

After reaching a significant milestone with a donation of the five millionth tree since the launch in 2005, Apache Corporation has opened the application for its Tree Grant Program for the 2023-2024 planting season.

Over the last 18 years, the program has partnered with over 900 nonprofit organizations and government agencies across the company’s U.S. operating areas, Apache Corporation, part of APA Corporation said in its statement.

“The Apache Tree Grant Program’s long-term impact enhances green spaces and provides critical reforestation and conservation benefits in urban and rural areas, paving the way for a more sustainable future,” said John J. Christmann IV, Apache's chief executive officer and president. “As responsible stewards of the environment, we recognize the important role trees play in our local communities, and we are eager to continue to grow and sustain the program’s successful legacy”.

The Apache Tree Grant Program is open to U.S. nonprofit organizations and government agencies in states where Apache has operations — currently Texas, New Mexico and Louisiana. Grant recipients must request a minimum of 50 one gallon, three gallon or five gallon trees per project or a minimum of 1,000 bareroot seedlings. Additionally, recipients must agree to receive all awarded trees in a single delivery and are required to provide ongoing care and maintenance of the trees. Grant awards will be announced in September 2023, and all trees must be received and planted or distributed no later than May 31, 2024.

Last season, the program donated more than 373,000 trees to 41 nonprofit partner organizations, including reforestation efforts with Texas Longleaf – Texas A&M Forest Service in East Texas, Houston Botanic Garden and the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana. Out of the 41 nonprofit organizations Apache Corporation worked with in 2022-2023 season, 18 were first-time partners.

Apache also partnered with groups such as Keep San Angelo Beautiful to help teach students about environmental stewardship and supported conservation projects with Texas Parks & Wildlife.

The deadline for submitting the application is August 1, 2023, the company said.

