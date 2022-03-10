Apache, LongPath Team Up On Permian Basin Methane Monitoring
Apache Corporation has expanded its partnership with LongPath Technologies for continuous methane emissions monitoring in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas.
Methane emissions from oil and gas operations are a focal point for global greenhouse gas mitigation initiatives. LongPath is a leader in providing 24/7 real-time monitoring for methane leaks. Apache adopted the LongPath system in the fall of 2021 with the commissioning of several dozen sites, leading to reductions in emissions.
“At Apache, we are committed to reducing emissions and we're looking for a technology that provided real-time monitoring and volume quantifications,” said Jessica Jackson, Vice President, Environment, Health and Safety. “LongPath’s technology provides our teams with the data needed to achieve meaningful emissions reductions while meeting global energy needs in more innovative and sustainable ways.”
LongPath Technologies’ networked monitoring solution provides wide-area coverage of many individual facilities with a single laser system. The laser system is placed in a central location, and eye-safe light is sent out over multi-mile pathways through the air. Small mirrors on monitored sites allow for quantified emission volumes for each site to be reported in real-time.
With the planned expansion, LongPath will provide real-time monitoring for approximately 60 Apache facilities across multiple areas of the Permian.
“We are thrilled to be able to continue what has been a rewarding partnership on both sides,” said LongPath CEO Ian Dickinson.
“In Apache, we have a partner who has focused on how to make continuous monitoring actionable and efficient. The Apache team’s emissions mitigation workflow represents a viable long-term solution for ingesting real-time emissions data and getting root cause analysis and solutions down to a science. We are looking forward to entering into this next phase with Apache,” he added.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
