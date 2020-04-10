Apache Finds Very Substantial Oil Resource
Apache Makes Significant Oil Find
Apache Corporation made a “significant” oil discovery offshore Suriname at the Sapakara West-1 well. The well was drilled to a depth of around 20,700 feet and successfully tested for the presence of hydrocarbons in multiple stacked targets, according to Apache.
Trump Changes View on OPEC
In a press briefing on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump outlined that his view on OPEC has changed. He said he “hated” the group but added that “somewhere along the line that broke down and it went the opposite way”.
New Oil Discovery Made in US GOM
Equinor found oil in the Monument exploration well in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The well, which was the company’s first operated exploration well in the region since 2015, came across around 200 feet of net oil pay with good reservoir characteristics in Paleogene sandstone, according to Equinor.
Halliburton Lays Off Staff in Oklahoma
Halliburton Energy Services Inc. launched layoffs at its field operations location at 215 East Bois D'Arc, Duncan, OK 73536, according to a notice sent to the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development. Hundreds of employees have been affected.
US Rig Count Drops by 64 From Previous Week
According to Baker Hughes, the U.S. rig count is down 64 rigs from the previous week to 664. Year on year, the U.S. rig count is down 361 rigs from last year's 1,025.
