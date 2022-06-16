Apache Corp Opens Tree Grant Program Application
Apache Corporation, an APA Corporation company, has launched a new round of applications for its Tree Grant Program 2022-2023 planting season.
Since the program’s launch in 2005, the company has donated more than 4.8 million trees to over 900 nonprofit organizations and government agencies.
“Enhancing green spaces, conserving critical habitats and accelerating large scale reforestation projects are meaningful initiatives that highlight the incredible importance of trees to our everyday lives,” said John J. Christmann IV, Apache’s chief executive officer and president. “As we kick off the 17th year of the Apache Tree Grant Program, we look forward to working with partners across our operating areas who are dedicated to planting and caring for trees where they are most needed.”
The Apache Tree Grant Program is open to U.S. nonprofit organizations and government agencies in states where Apache has operations — currently Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana and Wyoming. Grant recipients must request a minimum of 50 one gallon, three gallon or five gallon trees per project or a minimum of 1,000 bareroot seedlings.
Additionally, recipients must agree to receive all awarded trees in a single delivery and are required to provide ongoing care and maintenance of the trees. Grant awards will be announced in September 2022, and all trees must be received and planted or distributed no later than May 31, 2023.
Last season, the program donated more than 55,000 trees to 66 nonprofits, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Bayou Teche National Refuge in Louisiana and the Exploration Green Conservancy in Texas. Apache partnered with groups such as Tree New Mexico to create greenspaces for underserved communities, supported conservation projects such as the Big Bend Conservation Alliance in West Texas and contributed to wildlife habitat preservation in South Texas through the Friends of the Wildlife Corridor.
The deadline for applications to the 2022-2023 Apache Tree Grant Program is August 14, 2022.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- EU Gas Market in Rough Patch After Gazprom Announcement
- What Does Extended Freeport LNG Outage Mean?
- Russian Commodity Exports Ban Accelerates Energy Transition
- Eni Says Gazprom Cuts Gas Flows to Italy by About 15 Percent
- Canadian Oil Sands Industry Groups Combine In Pathway Alliance
- Chevron Deals 10-Year Oilfield Services Contract To Worley
- Goldman Says Oil Markets Tighter Than Expected
- Equinor Adds More Gas To UK Winter Supply
- TotalEnergies To Assist With Carbon Storage In Gabon
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
- ExxonMobil Made More Money Than God This Year
- Texas LNG Blast Spells Trouble for Europe
- USA Pledges Millions to Address Supertanker Threat
- New Development In Iran, Greece Tanker Seizure Story
- Saudis Cut Oil To China While Meeting Most Asian Requests
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- Oil Rise Halts on Blistering Inflation Report
- UK Government, Shell Talk Pivoting Back To North Sea Oil and Gas
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- Oil Inventories Down to Dangerously Low Point