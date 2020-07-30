Apache and Total Strike Oil Offshore Suriname
Apache Corp. and Total S.A. Wednesday afternoon reported a major oil discovery in Block 58 offshore Suriname.
Drilled to approximately 21,800 feet (6,645 meters) using the Noble Sam Croft drillship, the Kwaskwasi-1 well encountered at least 912 feet (278 meters) of net oil and volatile oil/condensate pay in two intervals, Apache noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The firm added that its third consecutive discovery offshore Suriname confirms a world-class hydrocarbon resource.
Operator Apache and Total each hold a 50-percent working interest in Kwaskwasi-1.
“We are thrilled with the results from the Kwaskwasi-1 exploration well,” remarked Apache CEO and President John J. Christmann. “This is the best well we’ve drilled in the basin to date, with the highest net pay in the best quality reservoirs.”
Apache noted the well’s shallower Campanian interval contains 207 feet (63 meters) of net oil pay and 282 feet (86 meters) of net volatile oil/gas condensate pay. It stated that samples show API gravities ranging from 34 to 43 degrees. The deeper Santonian interval holds 423 feet (129 meters) of net hydrocarbon reservoir, and personnel continue to collect data on API oil gravities in the interval, the company added.
“While we have a lot more work to do, a discovery of this quality and magnitude merits a pace of evaluation that enables the option of accelerated first production,” continued Christmann.
Encompassing 1.4 million acres, Block 58 presents significant potential beyond the discoveries at Kwaskwasi, Sapakara West and Maka Central, stated Apache. The company noted that it has identified at least seven distinct play types and more than 50 prospects within the thermally mature play fairway.
Once operations conclude at Kwaskwasi-1, the Sam Croft will head to Keskesi – the fourth Block 58 prospect, located approximately nine miles (14 kilometers) southeast of Sapakara West-1, Apache stated. It added the Keskesi exploration well will test oil-prone upper Cretaceous targets in the Campanian and Santonian.
In a separate written statement, Total noted that it will take over as Block 58 operator after the next and fourth exploration well at Keskesi is drilled. The company added an appraisal campaign in early 2021 will better characterize this year's discoveries. Also, it stated an additional exploration campaign is planned.
"We are very pleased to announce a third discovery in a row, following the two oil discoveries at Maka Central and Sapakara West this year," stated Kevin McLachlan, Total's senior vice president for exploration. These "very encouraging results confirm our exploration strategy in this prolific zone, which targets large volumes of resources at low development costs."
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
