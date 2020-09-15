Apache and Total Evaluate Suriname Discovery

Apache Corp. and Total S.A. have updated the technical evaluation of their Kwaskwasi-1 discovery well in Block 58 offshore Suriname.

Apache Corp. (Nasdaq: APA) and Total S.A. (NYSE: TOT) have updated the technical evaluation of their Kwaskwasi-1 discovery well in Block 58 offshore Suriname, Apache reported Monday.

The companies, which each hold 50 percent working interest in the Apache-operated well, announced the offshore oil find in late July.

Apache recalled Monday that Kwaskwasi-1 had encountered 912 feet (278 meters) of net oil and volatile oil/gas condensate pay in multiple stacked targets in the upper Cretaceous-aged Campanian and Santonian intervals. The firm added that Campanian fluid samples validated the presence of oil with API gravities ranging from 34 to 43 degrees.

Since the July announcement, the Noble Sam Croft drillship has gathered reservoir and other technical data in the Santonian, Apache continued. The operator noted that efforts to retrieve rotary sidewall cores were successful. However, it stated that attempts to collect representative fluid samples from the reservoir failed given conditions from cementing operations. Cementing was necessary to relieve increased pressure below the base of the Santonian formation, Apache explained, adding that a formation evaluation indicated the presence of oil.

Apache noted that the Noble Sam Croft has moved on to the next exploration location, having commenced operations at the Keskesi East-1 well. Located 9 miles (14 kilometers) southeast of Sapakara West-1, the Keskesi well will test upper Cretaceous targets in the Campanian and Santonian intervals, the operator stated.

Built in 2014 and capable of operating in up to 12,000 feet (3,658 meters) of water, the Noble Sam Croft’s contract is slated to expire in mid-December of this year, according to a Sept. 8, 2020, fleet status report from Noble Corp. (OTCPink: NEBLQ). The drilling contractor also noted the drillship is scheduled to begin a six-month contract offshore Guyana for Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) in early Jan. 2021.

