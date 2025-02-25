APA Group Posts Lower Profit for First Half of FY25

Australian natural gas and power utility APA Group has reported AUD 34 million ($21.6 million) in statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) for the half-year ended December 31, 2024, compared to AUD1.5 billion ($666.9 million) for the corresponding quarter in financial year 2024.

The company said in its half-year report that the decrease was driven by the prior-period acquisition of the Pilbara Energy business and the associated 1H24 gain on the remeasurement of APA’s previously held interest of 88.2 percent in the Goldfields Gas Pipeline.

Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was up 9.1 percent to AUD 1.01 billion ($644.7 million), underpinned by strong performance from new assets, higher customer demand for seasonal gas transmission capacity, inflation-linked tariff increases and reduced cost growth, the company said.

Higher 1H25 earnings were driven by strong contributions from the Pilbara Energy System business, higher variable revenue, inflation-linked tariff escalations, and cost growth below inflation, APA Group said.

Total statutory revenue is up 7.1 percent to AUD 1.36 billion ($866.5 million), the company said.

“APA has delivered a strong financial and operating result for the half with growth in revenue, earnings, free cash flow, and distribution”, Adam Watson, APA CEO and Managing Director, said. “Today’s result demonstrates the strength of our underlying business, our continued focus on operational excellence and asset reliability, and our work to drive further cost optimization, which is designed to increase free cash flow, support growth projects and ensure we can continue to deliver for investors”.

“At the same time, our operating cash flow and strong balance sheet provide the capacity to fund our AUD1.8 billion ($1.14 billion) organic growth pipeline internally over the next three years”, Watson said. “The result highlights the successful integration of the Pilbara business, with these new assets delivering $66 million in earnings for the half”.

“Our growth pipeline in the Pilbara also continued to progress. Construction of the Port Hedland Solar and Battery Project was completed in December and we were awarded Priority Project status for two electricity transmission projects”, Watson added. “We also continued to progress growth in our core gas transmission and storage business. In December we executed an agreement to build, own, and operate the Sturt Plateau Pipeline, which will ensure Beetaloo gas is available to support energy security in the Northern Territory, and today we announced our plans to deliver material infrastructure capacity expansion in our East Coast Gas Grid”.

Looking ahead, APA Group said that FY25 distributions are expected to be 57 Australian cents per security, an increase of 1.8 percent on FY24. Underlying EBITDA guidance is reaffirmed for FY25 to be AUD1.96 billion-AUD2.02 billion ($1.24 billion-$1.28 billion).

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com