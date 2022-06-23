APA Flows Oil From Block 58 Well Off Suriname
Flow tests from the Krabdagu exploration well (KBD-1) on Block 58 offshore Suriname have given APA Corporation some promising results, with two tests indicating an oil-in-place resource of approximately 180 million barrels.
APA said that the flow test data was collected in the two lower intervals, the Upper Campanian and Lower Campanian.
APA Suriname holds a 50 percent working interest in the block, with TotalEnergies, the operator, also holding a 50 percent working interest.
Upper Campanian Zone results show 105 feet of net oil pay, a high-quality reservoir with 400-500 millidarcy permeability, 35 degrees API, and 2000-2300 scf/bbl GOR. The buildup test indicated a connected resource of more than 100 MMbbls of oil in place.
Lower Campanian Zone results show 32 meters (105 feet) of net oil pay, modest reservoir quality with 60-80 millidarcy permeability, 37 degrees API, and 2500-2800 scf/bbl GOR. The buildup test indicated a connected resource of more than 80 MMbbls of oil in place.
These tests were performed in the exploration well, and appraisal drilling will be necessary to confirm additional resources and optimal development well locations. The exploration well encountered another high-quality, lower GOR interval in the Upper Campanian that was not in a location suitable for flow testing. This shallower Campanian zone will need to be flow tested in the appraisal stage from a more optimal location.
“The results from the Krabdagu flow-test in the two lower intervals are in line with our expectations and provide data that accelerates our understanding of the field and will shape future activity. This includes identifying the optimal well locations that enable assessment of upside resource potential for each target,” said John J. Christmann IV, APA’s CEO and president. “The connected resource demonstrated from the flow tests at Krabdagu combined with the results from Sapakara South is a significant step forward in advancing a project in this area of Block 58.”
The APA-TTE joint-venture is currently drilling the Dikkop exploration well in the central portion of Block 58 with the Maersk Valiant. Following completion of operations at Dikkop, the Valiant is expected to continue exploration and appraisal activities in the central portion of Block 58.
