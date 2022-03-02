APA Corporation One Of America's Best Midsize Employers, Forbes Says

APA Corporation has been named to Forbes' 2022 list of America's Best Midsize Employers for the second year running.

APA said that the final list spans 25 industries, recognizing the top 500 companies that received the most recommendations from their employees.

“We are honored to be recognized by Forbes for our efforts to make APA an inclusive and rewarding place to work,” said John J. Christmann IV, APA president and CEO. “We look forward to building upon this accomplishment as we work together to responsibly meet the world’s energy needs.”

Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best Employers for this year through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America.

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family.

The company said that it set numerous ESG goals in 2021 tied to employee incentive compensation, including eliminating routine flaring, reducing overall flaring intensity to less than one percent of the gas produced throughout U.S. onshore operations, as well as limiting freshwater consumption in the U.S. to less than 20 percent of total water use.

Additionally, APA’s ESG goals included further progressing its diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiatives such as employee resource groups, metrics for ensuring pay equity and establishing a D&I council.

APA Corporation stated it was pleased to be recognized in Forbes’s list of America’s Best Midsize Employers.

More precisely, APA Corporation took 314th place on the Top 500 list while the top five companies on the list are American luggage and handbag design company Vera Bradley, data analytics company FICO, Canadian contracting construction company PCL Construction, American book publisher Penguin Random House, and innovative automotive tech developer and supplier Gentex.

