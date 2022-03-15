APA Corporation Generates Net Proceeds of $1B

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) has announced the closing of two transactions which it said generated net proceeds of approximately $1 billion.

The business noted that, on March 7, subsidiaries of the company completed the sale of a Delaware Basin mineral package to an undisclosed buyer for approximately $805 million, subject to post-closing adjustments. APA outlined that these divested assets primarily comprise non-operated properties across west Texas and southeast New Mexico.

The second transaction closed on March 11 when a subsidiary of APA completed the sale of four million shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ: KNTK) Class A common stock for net proceeds of $224 million, APA revealed. This transaction followed the combination of Altus Midstream and BCP Raptor Holdco LP that formed Kinetik and was completed in late February, APA highlighted.

“Completion of these transactions reflects the ongoing streamlining of our portfolio,” John J. Christmann IV, the CEO and president of APA Corporation said in a company statement.

“We remain committed to returning free cash flow to shareholders and continuing to strengthen the balance sheet. As such, we plan to direct a portion of these sales proceeds toward debt reduction,” he added in the statement.

Steve Riney, APA’s CFO and executive vice president, said, “with first-quarter 2022 results, we will begin deconsolidating Altus Midstream contributions, thereby deleveraging APA’s balance sheet, simplifying our financial reporting, and enhancing comparability with pure upstream peers”.

“As of March 31, 2022, among other items, APA’s balance sheet will no longer reflect the $657 million in Altus long-term debt and $712 million associated with Altus’ preferred equity previously consolidated at year-end 2021,” Riney added.

In its latest financial results statement released last month, APA noted that it is expecting to generate approximately $6.5 billion of free cash flow over the next three years based on a WTI price of $78 per barrel.

For the full-year 2021, APA Corporation reported net income of $973 million, or $2.59 per diluted common share. On an adjusted basis, APA’s 2021 earnings totaled $1.46 billion, or $3.90 per diluted common share. Net cash provided by operating activities was $3.5 billion, and adjusted EBITDAX was $4.57 billion, the company’s latest results statement showed.

Also in February, the board of directors of APA Corporation declared a regular cash dividend on the company’s common shares of 12.5 cents per share.

In March last year, Apache Corporation and APA Corporation announced the completion of a previously announced holding company structure, making APA the parent holding company of Apache. Following the completion, APA replaced Apache as the public company trading on the Nasdaq stock market under the ticker symbol ‘APA’.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com