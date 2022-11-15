APA Corporation Cuts Flaring In Egypt By 40 Percent
Oil and gas exploration and production company, APA Corporation, has reached a major milestone by cutting upstream routine flaring across Egypt operations by 40 percent.
The compensation-linked environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goal was reached ahead of schedule and is the result of numerous emissions reduction projects executed in Egypt throughout 2022.
“Our approach to ESG is consistent and intentionally challenging, focusing on near-term actions that drive immediate, high-impact results,” said John J. Christmann IV, APA’s CEO and president. “Oil and gas will play a critical role in the global energy mix for decades to come, and we will continue to minimize our environmental impact while meeting rising energy demand. We are confident in the impact of the steps we are taking to reduce our emissions across operating areas.”
To support the achievement of the 40 percent flare reduction goal, technical teams in Egypt identified a series of emissions reduction initiatives.
The projects included the installation of new compressors to move gas from flaring to sales and implementing flare-to-power generation processes that move previously flared gas to power generation which eliminated the need for diesel-based power generation.
“Our dedicated team on the ground relied on their expertise to identify pragmatic solutions to reduce flaring enabling us to help provide energy security for Egyptians by compressing natural gas into sales lines delivering cleaner-burning, affordable energy,” said David Chi, Apache Egypt assets vice president and country manager. “We are pleased to see these efforts come to fruition and look forward to responsibly supporting Egypt’s emergence as a regional energy hub.”
Egypt has been a major focus of APA Corp, with the company being one of the largest American investors and the largest oil producer in the country.
At year-end 2021, the company held 5.3 million gross acres in six separate concessions. Approximately 68 percent of the company’s gross acreage in Egypt is undeveloped, providing Apache with considerable exploration and development opportunities for the future.
