APA Corp Makes Leadership Changes, Names Ben Rodgers as CFO

Oil and natural gas exploration and production company APA Corporation has recently made changes to its executive leadership team. The company said in a media release that Ben Rodgers has been named executive vice president (EVP) and chief financial officer (CFO), effective May 12, 2025.

Furthermore, Steve Riley will continue in his role as president, while Shad Frazier joined the company as senior vice president, U.S. Onshore Operations. Additionally, Donald Martin will join the company as vice president, Decommissioning, effective May 26, 2025, APA said.

In this role as EVP and CFO, Rodgers will oversee all financial activities and departments, including Accounting, Audit, Investor Relations, Planning, Tax, and Treasury. He joined APA in 2018 and previously served as SVP, Finance, and Treasurer. He also served as CFO of Altus Midstream and later as a director on the board of Kinetik Holdings Inc., APA said. He currently serves on the board of Khalda Petroleum Company, a joint venture between APA subsidiary Apache Corporation and Egypt Petroleum Company.

In his position, Riney will continue overseeing asset development and operations. Both Frazier and Martin have been added to Riney’s team to help oversee operations.

APA highlighted that Frazier has nearly 30 years of industry experience, most recently as vice president, Production Operations at Endeavor Energy Resources, LP. Previously, he held various leadership positions at Legacy Reserves and SandRidge Energy. Martin brings 20 years of operations and decommissioning portfolio experience, most recently as the head of decommissioning and projects at Spirit Energy. He has also managed decommissioning at Canadian Natural Resources, APA said.

"I am pleased to welcome Ben to our executive leadership team. He has done a tremendous job and will bring valuable expertise to our financial operations”, John J. Christmann, APA Corporation CEO, said. “I am also excited to welcome both Shad and Donald to the team. Their extensive experience and leadership will be instrumental in driving our operations forward".

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com