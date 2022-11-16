AP Says Oil Tanker Hit by Drone Off Oman

The ship was last seen signaling its position in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday evening.

An oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire was attacked by a drone off the cost of Oman on Tuesday night, the Associated Press reported, citing an unidentified defense official.

Brent crude rose before falling back to $93.75 a barrel as of 5:09 pm in Singapore on Wednesday.

The vessel was the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon, AP reported on Wednesday. The ship is operated by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, ultimately owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.

The ship was last seen signaling its position in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday evening, according to ship tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

The US Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain, and the UK’s Maritime Trade Operations, which monitors shipping in the region, said they were aware of a shipping incident in the Gulf of Oman. A spokesman for the Fifth Fleet, responsible for US naval operations in the region, said it was monitoring the situation and may provide updates later.

The Israeli Defense Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.