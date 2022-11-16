AP Says Oil Tanker Hit by Drone Off Oman
An oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire was attacked by a drone off the cost of Oman on Tuesday night, the Associated Press reported, citing an unidentified defense official.
Brent crude rose before falling back to $93.75 a barrel as of 5:09 pm in Singapore on Wednesday.
The vessel was the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon, AP reported on Wednesday. The ship is operated by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, ultimately owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.
The ship was last seen signaling its position in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday evening, according to ship tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.
The US Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain, and the UK’s Maritime Trade Operations, which monitors shipping in the region, said they were aware of a shipping incident in the Gulf of Oman. A spokesman for the Fifth Fleet, responsible for US naval operations in the region, said it was monitoring the situation and may provide updates later.
The Israeli Defense Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- EPA Announces More Stringent Methane Measures
- International Tensions At Forefront Of COP27 Climate Talks
- NSTA Opens Another Investigation
- Equinor Starts Production From World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm
- Windfall Supertax Could Drive O&G Investments From UK
- North Sea Can Fuel UK For 30 Years, But More Investment Is Needed
- IEA Sees Russia Oil Output Nosediving
- Race Is On to Be Next Big USA Supplier of LNG to Europe
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- USA EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast
- China Replaces Alaskan Expensive Crude With Russian Oil
- EV Battery Anode Materials Demand To increase 300% By 2025
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Action Plan In Place To Make Clean Tech Accessible Globally
- US Joins Global Offshore Wind Alliance At COP27
- Climate Projections Point To Dangerous 2.7C Rise By 2100
- Encouraging Signs For Invictus At Mukuyu Well In Zimbabwe
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- Petrobras Makes Thickest Ever Oil Discovery In Brazil History
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- ADNOC Breaks World Record For Longest Well
- Where Are Diesel Prices Going?
- DNV Clears Aker Offshore Carbon Capture Tech