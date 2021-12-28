SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe

by Bloomberg
|
Ann Koh, Sergio Chapa
|
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
The vessel Hellas Diana sharply changed course from Tianjin.

Traders may have diverted another cargo of liquefied natural gas to Europe instead of China amid the continent’s energy crunch. 

The vessel Hellas Diana sharply changed course from Tianjin and is likely headed to Europe, according to Mathew Ang, an analyst at Kpler. The ship, which left Corpus Christi, Texas, around Nov. 27, U-turned near Hawaii and is traveling toward the Panama Canal, Bloomberg shipping data showed.

At least seven other cargoes originally bound for Asia have been diverted to Europe, where rapidly falling temperatures and energy shortages pushed Dutch TTF prices to record highs last week. The region is attracting more supplies as Asia’s biggest buyers are opting to use their inventories this winter instead of procuring more. Japan-Korea benchmark prices are trading at a rare discount to European rates.


