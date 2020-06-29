Another Crude Build Could Be on the Horizon
Crude oil inventory data could become more bearish soon, predicts one regular Rigzone market-watcher. Keep reading to learn more, along with additional insights about what to watch this week in the oil market.
Andrew Goldstein, President, Atlas Commodities LLC: Over the next few weeks I would look for crude oil inventories to start rising again, dragging the spot price down. Currently the one-year spread is trading around $1.25. I would look for that spread to widen looking out on the curve.
Tom McNulty, Houston-based Principal and Energy Practice leader with Valuescope, Inc.: I plan to keep an eye on Russian production data and export data, such as it is
Mark Le Dain, vice president of strategy with the oil and gas data firm Validere: Gas supply continues to surprise to the downside and we expect this to continue. The decline in associated production has played out but has been masked by the cancellation of liquefied natural gas cargoes out of the U.S.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- New Mexico Shale Sector Upended
- Enbridge to Shut Oil Pipeline
- Oil Groups Look at Texas Reopening Pause
- Shell Offshore Workforce Contract Goes to Danos
- Sapura Cutting 20 Percent of Full Time Workers
- Oil Prices Down for the Week
- Refiners Shun Venezuelan Crude
- Oil Market Optimism Downplays DUCs
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Austin Chalk Wells Go Online
- New Mexico Shale Sector Upended
- Oil Business Activity Index Sinks to Historic Low
- Talos Acquires GOM Shelf Assets for $65MM
- KBR to Exit Most LNG, Energy Projects
- Report Projects $300B in Possible Asset Write-downs for Shale
- Enbridge to Shut Oil Pipeline
- Hamm Adds $57MM of Faith In Continental
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- US Rig Count Still in Freefall at 301
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- Pioneer Energy Emerges From Chapter 11
- ConocoPhillips CEO Sees Shale Comeback
- Chesapeake Energy Plunges 74 Percent
- Orphan Well Stimulus Would Employ Displaced Workers