Andurand's Hedge Fund Slumps 19 Percent in a Week
It has been a rocky start to the year for famed oil trader Pierre Andurand.
His main Andurand Commodities Discretionary Enhanced hedge fund slumped 19% last week, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg. It was one of the best performing hedge funds in the world last year.
Oil prices retreated below $74 a barrel in New York in the first week of 2023 as traders worried about demand because of the risk of recession worldwide. The International Monetary Fund warned that a third of the global economy could be in recession this year.
Andurand, who runs his high-conviction strategy, instead predicted that oil prices may exceed $140 a barrel this year if Asian economies fully re-open after Covid-related lockdowns, according to an interview with Bloomberg and a series of social media posts.
“Most of the supply surge is behind us, and the demand surge is ahead of us, meaning much higher prices sometime this year,” he tweeted on Jan. 6.
Now what about 2023 predictions?
I would say that most of the supply surge is behind us, and the demand surge is ahead of us, meaning much higher prices sometime this year.
A complete China/Asia reopening would likely bring around 4mbd of extra demand 1/4
— Pierre Andurand 🇺🇦🌻🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@AndurandPierre) January 6, 2023
A spokesman for the firm, which manages about $1.4 billion, declined to comment.
The losses come after a stellar three years for Andurand who guided his hedge fund to a surge of 154% in 2020, 87% in 2021 and 59% in 2022. At one point last year, his fund was up as much as 160% but gave up a large part of the gains during the second half of the year.
--With assistance from Grant Smith.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- EIA Slashes 2023 Brent Forecast
- Global Maritime Security Incidents at Lowest Levels in 40 Years
- Scotland Publishes Route Map Away from Fossil Fuels
- Norway Offers 47 Offshore Licenses To 25 Oil And Gas Firms
- Onshore Wind Supply Chain Pains To Persist In 2023
- Oil Majors Investing 8 Times Less In Hydrogen Than In Biofuels
- USA NatGas Demand Could Be on Track for Record Lows
- Snam Buys Stake In Algeria-Italy Pipeline From Eni
- Oil Cap Costs Russia $170MM a Day, Researcher Says
- Cnooc Lifts Spending to Raise Energy Supply as China Reopens
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- GoT Star Says Life on a Rig is Incredibly Unforgiving
- Alaska Lease Sale Generates 1 Bid
- BP to Invest $7B in Gulf of Mexico Business by 2025
- Transocean Scores $488 Million Worth Of Deals
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Main Market
- U.S. LNG Exports To Break New Records By May 2023
- EPA Clarifies Permian Redesignation Position
- Top Headlines: Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?